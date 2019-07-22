© evertiq Business | July 22, 2019
Avnet appoints Prince Yun to President of Asia Pacific
Avnet Asia Pacific has promoted Prince Yun to the position of president of Avnet Asia Pacific. Yun reports to Phil Gallagher, global president of electronic components at Avnet.
"This is a time of tremendous opportunity for Avnet to extend our best-in-class solutions across the industry. We support customers at every stage of their product lifecycle to reduce the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. Together with our end-to-end Internet of Things solutions and extensive ecosystem of experts, Avnet brings even greater value to our customers as a single partner resource," said Prince Yun. "It is with great honor that I take on this role to propel our business forward and to solidify our market position in the region with the support of our customers and suppliers." "We win as a team, and I am confident that Prince is the right leader to take the helm of Avnet's Asia Pacific region," said Phil Gallagher, global president, electronic components, Avnet. "Prince knows this industry well, has built great relationships, and will create new forms of value for our customers and suppliers by leveraging the unique capabilities of our ecosystem. This is a well-deserved promotion for Prince, and I know he will have a strong impact in his new role."
