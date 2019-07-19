© Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Airbag component roll off line in Vietnam

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s production subsidiary in Vietnam, Toyoda Gosei Haiphong Co., Ltd. (TGHP), is beginning operations at its new Thai Binh Plant in July 2019.

Toyoda Gosei President Naoki Miyazaki expressed his aspirations for the plant: “I am delighted with the start of operations at the Thai Binh Plant, our second production base in Vietnam. This plant will produce airbag components and steering wheels to meet rising demands for safety around the world. I hope to grow together with the community here in Thai Binh while receiving local support.” Safety system products, mainly airbags, are a key business for Toyoda Gosei and the company is strengthening its global production capacity. With the start of operations at the new plant, the Toyoda Gosei plans to increase its production capacity in Vietnam within four years to 25 million airbag components annually, about 1.5 times that in FY2018, and four million steering wheels, about 1.7 times that in FY2018.