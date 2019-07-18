© Volvo Group Components | July 18, 2019
Volvo and Samsung SDI place electromobility into joined hands
Volvo Group and Samsung SDI have entered into a strategic alliance to develop battery packs for Volvo Group's electric trucks.
Working together with Samsung SDI, Volvo Group aims to "accelerate the speed of development and strengthen the long-term capabilities and assets within electromobility", a press release states. The alliance will cover joint development of battery packs specifically developed for Volvo Group's truck applications. Samsung SDI intends to provide battery cells and modules to meet the demand for the Volvo Group's electric trucks. The intention is that Volvo Group will utilise Samsung SDI's battery pack technology for assembly in Volvo Group's manufacturing operations. "Samsung SDI is truly privileged to enter into a strategic alliance with the Volvo Group. As we stand at the crosscurrents of the mobility and transportation industry, we are convinced that this alliance will provide superior offerings pertaining to energy, safety and sustainability to the commercial vehicle industry and beyond. We are confident that this alliance will secure the market leadership of the two companies in the long-term," says Young-Hyun Jun, CEO Samsung SDI. "We welcome the expertise Samsung SDI brings into the Volvo Group. With this collaboration we are well-positioned to meet the increased market demands. By utilizing Samsung SDI's strong battery technology knowledge, we have strengthened our powerful electromobility technology even further," says Andrea Fuder, Chief Purchasing Officer of the Volvo Group.
Semi content in electronic systems forecast to drop to 26.4% in 2019 IC Insights forecasts that the 2019 global electronic systems market will grow 4% to USD...
Toshiba Memory hits market with new name Toshiba Memory Europe GmbH will officially change its name to Kioxia Europe GmbH on October 1, 2019. The name Kioxia will be adopted for the names of all Toshiba Memory companies, largely effective on the same date.
Volvo and Samsung SDI place electromobility into joined hands Volvo Group and Samsung SDI have entered into a strategic alliance to develop battery packs...
Casambi and Seoul Semi join forces Casambi, the pioneer in wireless lighting controls based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), has...
Dialog expect improved profitability in 2Q/2019 In 2Q/2019, Dialog Semiconductor Plc expects operating profit of...
Bourns acquires KEKO-Varicon A Bourns company has acquired all shares of KEKO-Varicon d.o.o. Žužambrek (KEKO-Varicon)...
Axivion targets India and Southeast Asia with new partner As of May 2019, Axivion, provider of software solutions for static code analysis and...
ams not 'interested' in Osram Licht after due diligence Updated: First made public by Osram Licht, ams has now notes a recent publication by Osram Licht AG regarding a preliminary, non-binding expression of interest by ams for OSRAM Licht AG. Today, OSRAM Licht AG...
Derco expanding workforce on F-35 announcement During a visit to Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, President Donald J. Trump...
KSAT outfits the Artic with broadband Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) signed a MNOK 618 (EUR 64 million) contract with...
EDA industry revenure increase for 1Q/2019 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 16.3 percent...
New Murata investment in Japan Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. starts a new investment program in July 2019; a new...
Ascatron secures funding for SiC product development Swedish Ascatron recently completed the sale of its shares in a Joint Venture company in...
Soitec and KOKUSAI expands collaboration Designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, Soitec, and KOKUSAI ELECTRIC...
Precision Optics Corporation acquires Ross Optical Industries Precision Optics Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for...
Leoni considers sale of its Wire & Cable Solutions division German manufacturer Leoni AG, based in Nuremberg, is preparing a separation of its Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) division through a a stock market listing or sale, including the option of a partial sale.
Why pay more for less? The classic discrete difference amplifier design is quite simple. What can be complicated about an op amp and a four resistor network?
Neonode signs Serial Microelectronics as distributor Optical sensing technology company, Neonode Inc. has signed a distributor agreement...
Electrolube India boasts record sales Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, is showing off record growth...
Picosun accelerates growth with Finnish investment Finnish investors make significant investments in Picosun, a manufacturer of ALD...
AIXTRON provides MOCVD system to Nagoya University AIXTRON SE has delivered a Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) system to Nagoya...
Irvine Sensors to relocate to accommodate operational needs California based, Irvine Sensors, says that it has recently relocated its headquarters to a...
Sager Electronics completes acquisition of TPS Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and...
ASM settles patent litigation ASM International N.V. says that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Kokusai Electric...Load more news