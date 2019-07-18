© Volvo Group

Volvo and Samsung SDI place electromobility into joined hands

Volvo Group and Samsung SDI have entered into a strategic alliance to develop battery packs for Volvo Group's electric trucks.

Working together with Samsung SDI, Volvo Group aims to "accelerate the speed of development and strengthen the long-term capabilities and assets within electromobility", a press release states. The alliance will cover joint development of battery packs specifically developed for Volvo Group's truck applications. Samsung SDI intends to provide battery cells and modules to meet the demand for the Volvo Group's electric trucks. The intention is that Volvo Group will utilise Samsung SDI's battery pack technology for assembly in Volvo Group's manufacturing operations. "Samsung SDI is truly privileged to enter into a strategic alliance with the Volvo Group. As we stand at the crosscurrents of the mobility and transportation industry, we are convinced that this alliance will provide superior offerings pertaining to energy, safety and sustainability to the commercial vehicle industry and beyond. We are confident that this alliance will secure the market leadership of the two companies in the long-term," says Young-Hyun Jun, CEO Samsung SDI. "We welcome the expertise Samsung SDI brings into the Volvo Group. With this collaboration we are well-positioned to meet the increased market demands. By utilizing Samsung SDI's strong battery technology knowledge, we have strengthened our powerful electromobility technology even further," says Andrea Fuder, Chief Purchasing Officer of the Volvo Group.