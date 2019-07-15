© vinnstock dreamstime.com Embedded | July 15, 2019
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 16.3 percent for Q1 2019 to $2606.4 million, compared to $2241 million in Q1 2018.
The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 6.1 percent. “The EDA industry overall reported double digit increased revenue in Q1 compared to Q1 2018, with all categories, except services, reporting double digit increases,” said Walden C. Rhines, CEO Emeritus of Mentor, a Siemens Business and member of the ESD Alliance Governing Council. “Geographically, all major regions reported an increase in growth for the four-quarters moving average, all but North America reported sequential growth, and all but Japan reported year-over-year quarterly growth.” Companies that were tracked employed 43,500 professionals in Q1 2019, an increase of 5.8 percent compared to the 41,110 employed in Q1 2018, and up 1.7 percent compared to Q4 2018. Revenue by Product Category Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) generated revenue of $840.7 million in Q1 2019, which represents a 20.2 percent increase compared to Q1 2018, the second highest year over year growth record in history. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 11.7 percent. IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was $557.4 million in Q1 2019, a 17.9 percent increase compared to Q1 2018. The four-quarters moving average increased 3.7 percent. Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of $224.1 million for Q1 2019 represents an increase of 15.9 percent compared to Q1 2018. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 10.3 percent. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totalled $876.1 million in Q1 2019, a 14.8 percent increase compared to Q1 2018. The four-quarters moving average increased 2.4 percent. Services revenue was $108 million in Q1 2019, a decrease of 3.9 percent compared to Q1 2018. The four-quarters moving average decreased 2.4 percent. Revenue by Region The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased $1112.8 million of EDA products and services in Q1 2019, an increase of 8.6 percent compared to Q1 2018. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 4.3 percent. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) increased 2.8 percent in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018 on revenues of $345.9 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 1.6 percent. First quarter 2019 revenue from Japan decreased 1.4 percent to $244.7 million compared to Q1 2018. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 3.3 percent. The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to $902.9 million in Q1 2019, an increase of 29 percent compared to the first quarter of 2018. The four-quarters moving average increased 8.4 percent.
