© HARTING Technologie Gruppe Business | July 04, 2019
Harting officially opens its European Distribution Centre
Harting Technology Group has officially opened its, EUR 45 million, European Distribution Center (EDC) in Espelkamp, Germany. Up to 20,000 order items will be processed here on a daily basis, with goods to be dispatched to customers on the day of their order.
Roughly 10,000 packages can be shipped to customers and branches around the world on a daily basis. The 20-metre-high shelf warehouse can accommodate approximately 7,000 pallets and 120,000 containers. Installation work involved laying 100 kilometres of IT cabling, 40 kilometres of sprinkler piping and container conveyor technology with a total length of 1,000 metres. 2,000 containers can be taken in and out of the warehouse every hour. Technical highlights include the highly-automated picking system and the storage area, which is optimally managed and efficiently utilised according to the respective order load and capacity. RFID technology ensures that pallets are correctly placed and loaded. A driverless transport system is responsible for transporting the goods between the halls and independently selects the optimum route. 140 employees work in the logistics centre in a two-shift system.
