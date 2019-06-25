© EV Group

EV Group invests €30 million for capacity expansion in Austria

EV Group (EVG) says it has started construction on another extensive building project at its corporate headquarters in St. Florian am Inn, Austria.

With an investment of EUR 30 million, the new Cleanroom V building will create additional capacity for product and process development, equipment demonstrations for existing and potential customers, feasibility studies as well as prototyping and pilot production. The groundwork for the new building was recently finished and includes footings that reach up to 14 meters deep into the ground. Once the new cleanroom is completed, it will host precision equipment, such as EVG’s lithography systems, wafer bonders and metrology systems, which operate with micro- and nanometer accuracies. The contaminant-free conditions of EVG’s cleanrooms at its headquarters, as well as its subsidiaries in America and Asia, is said to be comparable to those in the fabs of EVG’s high-tech industry customers. “Just this past April, EV Group celebrated the opening of our new Manufacturing III facility with our employees, which itself provides 1,800 square meters of additional production floor space for the final assembly of our equipment,” says Dr. Werner Thallner, executive operations and financial director at EV Group, in a press release. “In the meantime, the construction crews already started to work at the other end of our campus on this new building, which will add even more capacity to support our business growth. With the investment in expanding our cleanroom capacity, we continue to demonstrate our local commitment to Austria, as well as our global commitment to our worldwide customers.” The new Cleanroom V building will provide approximately 620 square metres of additional cleanroom floor space – nearly doubling the cleanroom capacity at EVG’s headquarters. In total, the new building will encompass a floor space of about 4'400 square metres. The construction work is set to be completed by mid 2020.