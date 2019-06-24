© FBDi Components | June 24, 2019
Component distribution defies ailing market
German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) is up 4% in the first quarter of 2019. The order situation continues to weaken.
After two years of surprisingly good results, the first signs of market stagnation are now also becoming apparent in the German component distribution sector. Nevertheless, the turnover of companies organised in the German Association of Component Distribution (Fachverband Bauelemente-Distribution, FBDi e.V.) grew by 4% to 922 million euros. However, orders dropped by close to 17% to 832 million euros, which equates to a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9. In the large product segments, growth in passive components continued at an above-average rate with 21.4% (to 114 million euros), followed by semiconductors, which were up by 3.5% to 664 million euros. All other product areas, including electromechanics (-4.1% to 89 million euros), were down. As a result, there was a slight shift in favour of passive components (12%) and semiconductors (72%) in terms of the percentage share of the overall market. Electromechanics held its 10% share, while all other segments combined to 6%. FBDi Chairman, Georg Steinberger: “We're currently witnessing a return to normality in the development of orders and revenues, even though there are still some bottlenecks in certain product segments. However, the first quarter is a good indicator for the rest of the year; we’re not expecting any major leaps and believe that customer warehouses are generally well stocked.” The macroeconomic influences and the resulting uncertainty are getting bigger, according to Steinberger: “Brexit has only been delayed, various industries are about to undergo major structural change, and the troubling situation between the USA and China is starting to have a serious impact on the market, most significantly the Huawei situation. The good news: innovation may be slowing down, but it has not stopped. The reshaping of society and industry needs to continue and this can only be achieved through new technology.”
Semiconductor company and owner indicted for theft of trade secrets Haoyang Yu, a Chinese born, naturalized U.S. citizen living in Lexington, Massachusetts, was...
Component distribution defies ailing market German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) is up 4% in the first quarter of 2019...
New location in Italy for Rittal and Eplan Rittal and Eplan, two companies of the Friedhelm Loh Group, have officially inaugurated their...
GOM joins the ZEISS Group ZEISS has confirmed that the acquisition of GOM, a provider of hardware and software for...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeElectrolube’s Top Encapsulation Resin & Potting Compound FAQ’s An invaluable insight into some of Electrolube’s top trending Encapsulation Resin and Potting Compounds frequently asked questions. Are you looking for a solution to your encapsulation query? Read on for helpful guidance and...
Rockwell Automation EV Innovation Center opens in Silicon Valley Rockwell Automation has opened a new EV Innovation Center San Jose, within its...
ON Semi completes acquisition of Quantenna Communications ON Semiconductor says that the company has successfully completed its previously...
SiFive expands with second location in Austin, Texas SiFive Inc. has further expanded its presence in the Austin, Texas, "Silicon Hills" area with...
Palomar Technologies expands footprint in Europe Palomar Technologies, a process solutions provider for advanced photonics and microelectronic...
Zwipe and Infineon extend their partnership Biometric technology company Zwipe and semiconductor company Infineon, have...
MACOM to restructure - planning to close seven facilities Semiconductor solutions supplier, MACOM Technology Solutions, says it has implemented a restructuring plan that will provide an expected annual expense savings of approximately USD 50 million dollars once fully implemented.
ESCHA kicks off operations at new plant extension After a bit more than a year of construction, the first sections of the company's 5'000 square...
Jade Global signs multi-year contract with global semi company Jade Global signed a multi-year contract with an unnamed global semiconductor company...
ERP Power acquires Lumenetix ERP Power, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners LLC, has acquired Lumenetix Inc....
Volvo partners with NVIDIA to develop AI for autonomous trucks The Volvo Group has signed an agreement with NVIDIA to jointly develop the decision making...
Analog Devices opens new UK headquarters office Semiconductor manufacturer, Analog Devices, has officially opened the doors of its new UK...
Purdue & TSMC team up on centre for secured microelectronics Purdue University and TSMC have jointly announced plans to establish a Centre for Secured...
Intel to launch program to help Israeli startups Intel says it is launching a program to advance open innovation and accelerate early-stage startup companies in Israel targeting key industry inflection points, including artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems and other...
CMC Magnetics gets its hands on Verbatim Optical disk manufacturer, CMC Magnetics has acquired the storage media business globally...
Sense Photonics completes Series A for autonomous vehicles and... Sense Photonics has closed a USD 26 million Series A funding round co-led by Acadia Woods...
TTM acquires assets from i3 Electronics Inc. The acquisition is designed to strengthen TTM’s advanced technology PCB capabilities and...
Is Tesla moving into mining? During an annual shareholder meeting Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk remarked that mining...
IMT expands in Europe - opens Paris office US-based MEMS foundry, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT) says that it has opened its...
RS Components strikes franchise deal with Yageo RS Components (RS) says that the company has entered into a new global franchise agreement...Load more news
Most Read
- Rockwell Automation EV Innovation Center opens in Silicon Valley
- SiFive expands with second location in Austin, Texas
- MACOM to restructure - planning to close seven facilities
- Siemens sells electric aircraft-propulsion business to Rolls-Royce
- Volvo partners with NVIDIA to develop AI for autonomous trucks