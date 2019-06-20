© tomas popelka dreamstime.com Products | June 20, 2019
Rockwell Automation EV Innovation Center opens in Silicon Valley
Rockwell Automation has opened a new EV Innovation Center San Jose, within its Information Solutions development facility.
According to a press release, the 8,000 square-foot center will provide live manufacturing demonstrations, hands-on trials utilizing new technology and events showcasing collaboration with industry experts and Rockwell Automation partners. Using augmented and virtual reality modeling, the EV Innovation Center will provide a learning venue for automotive start-ups and established manufacturers to develop new technologies and standards, with the goal of quicker time-to-market for electric vehicles, with less risk and at lower cost. The combination of Rockwell Automation technology with partner technology is what makes the center unique. Specifically, Rockwell Automation’s FactoryTalk Innovation Suite, powered by PTC, is an unmatched integrated solution that combines software from PTC and Rockwell Automation. Similarly, Eagle Technologies provides the battery pack assembly machine, and FANUC furnishes robot technologies, both integrated with Rockwell Automation technology. Hirata, a turnkey assembly line builder, provides an assembly cell that demonstrates electric drive unit assembly and testing. Emulate 3D, Rockwell Automation’s simulation software, helps to prototype and test machines before they’re built. teamtechnik performs functional testing to confirm performance before building the drive into the electric vehicle. “With growing global consumer demand, electric vehicle companies are challenged to meet aggressive production timelines,” said John Kacsur, vice president, Automotive and Tire Industries, Rockwell Automation. “We established the Electric Vehicle Innovation Center to expand their possibilities and get their products to consumers quickly and at the lowest possible cost, while operating more efficiently. The EV Center supports digitalization efforts for auto and tire customers and other industries. Customers are welcome to visit the EV Center and consult with industry experts. By 2040, it’s expected that 54% of new vehicle sales will be electric vehicles, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Batteries currently represent a third of the cost of an EV. As battery costs continue to fall, demand for EVs will rise, with up to 40 million new EV batteries needed annually to power new vehicles.
Rockwell Automation EV Innovation Center opens in Silicon Valley Rockwell Automation has opened a new EV Innovation Center San Jose, within its...
ON Semi completes acquisition of Quantenna Communications ON Semiconductor says that the company has successfully completed its previously...
SiFive expands with second location in Austin, Texas SiFive Inc. has further expanded its presence in the Austin, Texas, "Silicon Hills" area with...
Palomar Technologies expands footprint in Europe Palomar Technologies, a process solutions provider for advanced photonics and microelectronic...
Zwipe and Infineon extend their partnership Biometric technology company Zwipe and semiconductor company Infineon, have...
MACOM to restructure - planning to close seven facilities Semiconductor solutions supplier, MACOM Technology Solutions, says it has implemented a restructuring plan that will provide an expected annual expense savings of approximately USD 50 million dollars once fully implemented.
ESCHA kicks off operations at new plant extension After a bit more than a year of construction, the first sections of the company's 5'000 square...
Jade Global signs multi-year contract with global semi company Jade Global signed a multi-year contract with an unnamed global semiconductor company...
ERP Power acquires Lumenetix ERP Power, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners LLC, has acquired Lumenetix Inc....
Volvo partners with NVIDIA to develop AI for autonomous trucks The Volvo Group has signed an agreement with NVIDIA to jointly develop the decision making...
Analog Devices opens new UK headquarters office Semiconductor manufacturer, Analog Devices, has officially opened the doors of its new UK...
Purdue & TSMC team up on centre for secured microelectronics Purdue University and TSMC have jointly announced plans to establish a Centre for Secured...
Intel to launch program to help Israeli startups Intel says it is launching a program to advance open innovation and accelerate early-stage startup companies in Israel targeting key industry inflection points, including artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems and other...
CMC Magnetics gets its hands on Verbatim Optical disk manufacturer, CMC Magnetics has acquired the storage media business globally...
Sense Photonics completes Series A for autonomous vehicles and... Sense Photonics has closed a USD 26 million Series A funding round co-led by Acadia Woods...
TTM acquires assets from i3 Electronics Inc. The acquisition is designed to strengthen TTM’s advanced technology PCB capabilities and...
Is Tesla moving into mining? During an annual shareholder meeting Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk remarked that mining...
IMT expands in Europe - opens Paris office US-based MEMS foundry, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT) says that it has opened its...
RS Components strikes franchise deal with Yageo RS Components (RS) says that the company has entered into a new global franchise agreement...
Mythic Secures $30M in new financing Mythic, an AI inference processor company with analog compute-in-memory technology...
IMT ups its capabilities US-based MEMS foundry, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), continues to upgrade its...
MagnaChip updates its Q2 guidance The analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturer is updating its Q2 financial...Load more news