GOM joins the ZEISS Group

ZEISS has confirmed that the acquisition of GOM, a provider of hardware and software for automated 3D coordinate measuring technology, has been concluded successfully.

With the completion of this transaction, GOM has become part of the ZEISS Industrial Quality & Research segment. The legal form of the GOM companies in Germany and abroad will remain unchanged. Both ZEISS and GOM have enjoyed strong growth in the past years and proved successful on the market. The aim is to further strengthen this leading technological position together, especially in the area of optical digitisation systems. The combination of existing products and solutions as well as joint innovations in the future will lay the foundation for shaping and entering new markets. GOM GmbH develops, produces and distributes software, machines and systems for industrial and automated 3D coordinate measuring technology and 3D testing. The company is headquartered in Braunschweig, Germany, and has a global workforce of about 600 people. Its customers include international companies from the automotive, aerospace and consumer goods industries as well as research institutions and universities. In fiscal year 2017/18, the company generated approximately EUR 150 million in revenue.