© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

ON Semi completes acquisition of Quantenna Communications

ON Semiconductor says that the company has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Quantenna Communications, for USD 24.50 per share in an all cash transaction.

The acquisition strengthens ON Semiconductor’s capabilities in advanced connectivity applications for Industrial, Automotive, and Carrier markets. “The combination of Quantenna’s industry leading Wi-Fi technologies and ON Semiconductor’s leadership in power and analog semiconductors, coupled with the combined company’s broad sales and distribution reach, creates a formidable platform to address connectivity applications in industrial, automotive, and carrier markets,” said Keith Jackson, president and chief executive officer of ON Semiconductor, in a press release “I am pleased to welcome the employees of Quantenna to ON Semiconductor, and I look forward to the opportunities this acquisition will create for our customers, shareholders, and employees,” Jackson continues. Quantenna will be integrated into ON Semiconductor’s Analog Solutions Group, headed by Vince Hopkin.