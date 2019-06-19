© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | June 19, 2019
Zwipe and Infineon extend their partnership
Biometric technology company Zwipe and semiconductor company Infineon, have extended their partnership through a long-term agreement.
The agreement outlines both technical and commercial collaboration between the two companies. The two parties will co-define and develop advanced system-on-chip solutions and related card system designs for mass deployment of biometric smart devices, including payment cards and wearables. The cooperation is non-exclusive, a press release reads. The cooperation is concentrating on so called “Tap and go payments” with biometric cards which are gaining in popularity. The two companies have a long-standing relationship. Infineon’s Secure Element is now deployed in all pilot projects featuring Zwipe’s biometric payment platform, currently supporting multiple leading payment networks run by 12 major banks in various countries across Europe and the Middle East. “We are proud to strengthen our long-standing partnership with a global technology leader such as Infineon. This collaboration further enhances our ability to commercialize our technology and IP through competitive solutions for mass-volume deployment,” André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe, says in the press release. Bjoern Scharfen, Head of Payment & Wearables at Infineon adds, “Our collaboration and joint offering with Zwipe is a key accelerator of mass deployment in the biometric payment market.” Working together, the two technology companies will seek to develop advanced integrated solutions optimised to the volume requirements of biometric dual-interface payment cards. The platforms being developed combine simplified card design with reduced bill of material.
SiFive expands with second location in Austin, Texas SiFive Inc. has further expanded its presence in the Austin, Texas, "Silicon Hills" area with...
Palomar Technologies expands footprint in Europe Palomar Technologies, a process solutions provider for advanced photonics and microelectronic...
Zwipe and Infineon extend their partnership Biometric technology company Zwipe and semiconductor company Infineon, have...
MACOM to restructure - planning to close seven facilities Semiconductor solutions supplier, MACOM Technology Solutions, says it has implemented a restructuring plan that will provide an expected annual expense savings of approximately USD 50 million dollars once fully implemented.
ESCHA kicks off operations at new plant extension After a bit more than a year of construction, the first sections of the company's 5'000 square...
Jade Global signs multi-year contract with global semi company Jade Global signed a multi-year contract with an unnamed global semiconductor company...
ERP Power acquires Lumenetix ERP Power, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners LLC, has acquired Lumenetix Inc....
Volvo partners with NVIDIA to develop AI for autonomous trucks The Volvo Group has signed an agreement with NVIDIA to jointly develop the decision making...
Analog Devices opens new UK headquarters office Semiconductor manufacturer, Analog Devices, has officially opened the doors of its new UK...
Purdue & TSMC team up on centre for secured microelectronics Purdue University and TSMC have jointly announced plans to establish a Centre for Secured...
Intel to launch program to help Israeli startups Intel says it is launching a program to advance open innovation and accelerate early-stage startup companies in Israel targeting key industry inflection points, including artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems and other...
CMC Magnetics gets its hands on Verbatim Optical disk manufacturer, CMC Magnetics has acquired the storage media business globally...
Sense Photonics completes Series A for autonomous vehicles and... Sense Photonics has closed a USD 26 million Series A funding round co-led by Acadia Woods...
TTM acquires assets from i3 Electronics Inc. The acquisition is designed to strengthen TTM’s advanced technology PCB capabilities and...
Is Tesla moving into mining? During an annual shareholder meeting Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk remarked that mining...
IMT expands in Europe - opens Paris office US-based MEMS foundry, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT) says that it has opened its...
RS Components strikes franchise deal with Yageo RS Components (RS) says that the company has entered into a new global franchise agreement...
Mythic Secures $30M in new financing Mythic, an AI inference processor company with analog compute-in-memory technology...
IMT ups its capabilities US-based MEMS foundry, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), continues to upgrade its...
MagnaChip updates its Q2 guidance The analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturer is updating its Q2 financial...
CODICO to expand its HQ in Perchtoldsdorf For more than 40 years, Perchtoldsdorf in Austria has been the home of CODICO; and...
ALTEN Calsoft Labs acquires Wafer Space Engineering R&D service provider, ALTEN Calsoft Labs, announces that it has acquired...Load more news
Related news