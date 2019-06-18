© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

ERP Power acquires Lumenetix

ERP Power, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners LLC, has acquired Lumenetix Inc., based in Scotts Valley, California.

According to a press release, the patented technologies from ERP and Lumenetix will simplify the deployment and control of LED lighting installations to deliver accuracy, control, and consistency. The integration of power conversion and digital controls matched to the form and function of the light engine enables the vision of tunable light and power. The combined company will be able to deliver the a broad array of controls integration with support for Acuity Fresco, Avi-On, DALI, DMX, LeGrand WattStopper, Lutron EcoSystem, and Xicato to provision a lighting project with dozens to thousands of fixtures. “We believe the combined company is uniquely positioned to deliver a differentiated and compelling value proposition to the lighting industry,” said Timothy Meyer and Jordan Katz, co-founders and managing partners of Angeles Equity Partners. “ERP and Lumenetix are well positioned to capitalize on the IoT digital controls and full spectrum lighting industry trends.” “Our integrated system enables lighting fixture designers to preserve their brand, facilitate luminaire design, and accelerate time to market for specification grade fixtures with best-in-class quality of light, power density, and digital controls flexibility,” said Michael Archer, founder and CTO of ERP. In conjunction with the transaction, Jed Dorsheimer and Doug Herst are joining the ERP Board of Directors.