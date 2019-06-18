© Analog Devices

Analog Devices opens new UK headquarters office

Semiconductor manufacturer, Analog Devices, has officially opened the doors of its new UK headquarters office in Hayes, London.

By locating its new office in London, Analog Devices has made itself accessible to the capital’s pool of talent - not only software and hardware engineers, but also a community of entrepreneurs and start-up workers. The new office, which used to be a vinyl record pressing factory, underpins Analog Devices’ plans for growth in the UK: it easily accommodates all the staff who previously worked at Analog Devices and legacy Linear Technology offices in Weybridge and Marlow, with additional capacity to accommodate an expanding staff headcount. "Our new UK office beautifully combines the past and the future - the site’s history as a record factory is appropriate given our many customers in the UK’s renowned audio equipment manufacturing industry. But we are also excited to be at the heart of London’s newest technology cluster, which gives us the opportunity to build our diverse, creative and talented workforce," says Mike Britchfield, Analog Devices’ European Vice President of Sales, in a press release. "The UK is a hub of innovation and knowledge with many world-class companies in specific technology domains - the market is large, but fragmented. That means you have to have a prominent and enduring presence in the country if you are going to be successful here. This beautiful and impressive new office is a signal to the UK market that Analog Devices is in the UK for the long term and committed to providing all the technology and applications support that British customers need," says Alastair Boyd, Sales Director for Northern Europe.