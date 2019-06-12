© CODICO Components | June 12, 2019
CODICO to expand its HQ in Perchtoldsdorf
For more than 40 years, Perchtoldsdorf in Austria has been the home of CODICO; and this year, the company will add to its operations by expanding its office spaces and upscaling the logistics centre to accommodate the its recent growth.
Over the last five years, the company has almost doubled its turnover, and in order to continue enhancing the level of service and to boost its capabilities significant investments in its logistics centre needs to happen. Which is exactly what the company has planned, aiming to triple its current capacity, the company announces in a newsletter. The company has been at its current address since 2007 – but in addition to its headquarters, CODICO also operates competence centres in Italy, Germany, and Sweden, and has a total of 42 offices spread throughout Europe. “But our heart beats right here in Perchtoldsdorf. This is where we have our head office, where our management is based, and here lies our logistics centre, from where we supply the entire world”, CODICO CEO Sven Krumpel, explains in the newsletter. The new, 5,000 square metre warehouse will feature a decidedly higher level of automation and a conveyor technology. At its headquarters the company currently employs a workforce of about 110 people, operating in a space of 2,000 square metres. After the refurbishment (which comes with a price-tag of an estimated EUR 17 million), the office space will grow to about 3,700 square metres which will allow the company to increase the number of staff to 205.
