© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | June 11, 2019
ALTEN Calsoft Labs acquires Wafer Space
Engineering R&D service provider, ALTEN Calsoft Labs, announces that it has acquired semiconductor and embedded systems company, Wafer Space.
This acquisition will significantly enhance ALTEN Calsoft Labs capabilities and footprint in VLSI and Product Engineering services. Wafer Space will add 300+ engineers to the growing VLSI practice at ALTEN Calsoft Labs, a press release reads. The acquisition also adds specific expertise in terms of turnkey System on a Chip (SOC) design by adding capabilities of RTL Design and Verification, Physical Design and DFT, Post Silicon Validation, Turnkey SOC Execution from RTL to GDSII and Custom Verification IP Development. "This reinforces ALTEN Calsoft Labs's continued commitment to grow as a premium solutions provider and market leader in Semiconductor design services segment. Wafer Space has built a strong reputation as a high-quality VLSI design services company and is working with top Semiconductor companies. Now, being part of larger ALTEN Group, Wafer Space expertise in VLSI and Embedded Design will be available to our customers in Automotive and Aerospace segments", says Gerald Attia, Deputy CEO, ALTEN Group, in the release. "Aligning with Wafer Space demonstrates our strategy to build a strong VLSI practice and to provide top talent and semiconductor design solutions for our customers", says Ramandeep Singh, CEO ALTEN Calsoft Labs. Automotive has also been a strong focus area for Wafer Space, and the company has deep expertise in software development in the areas of ADAS, Infotainment, Connectivity, BMS and others. Rahul Malvi – CEO and Founder of Wafer Space says, "We are very excited to become a part of ALTEN Calsoft Labs. We believe that the timing was right for Wafer Space to join forces with a larger company with a robust brand following and reach into multiple markets. ALTEN Calsoft Labs has a strong focus in Semiconductor and Embedded Product design which aligns very well with Wafer Space. ALTEN Calsoft Labs will provide Wafer Space with access to global customers and projects from multiple markets and Wafer Space will in turn bring the ability to execute complex projects in Semiconductor and Product Engineering." Wafer Space was founded in 2011 and has offices in Bangalore and Pune in India and in San Jose USA.
ALTEN Calsoft Labs acquires Wafer Space Engineering R&D service provider, ALTEN Calsoft Labs, announces that it has acquired...
Renesas and SAIC Volkswagen unveil automotive electronics lab Renesas Electronics says that it has established a “Automotive Electronic Joint Laboratory” with...
Globalfoundries Soitec sign multiple SOI wafer supply deals The areements will secure high-volume 300mm wafer supply to support a broad range...
Future Electronics inks partnership agreement with Silvair Future Electronics and Silvair, a provider of qualified Bluetooth mesh solutions for lighting...
Marvell extends strategic partnership with Arm Marvell has entered a broader strategic partnership with Arm, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group...
Seoul Semi expands European enforcement and files patent suit Seoul Semiconductor says that it filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany in the...
Qlight new Qidong factory to be completed in October Qlight Shanghai Electronics started construction of a new factory in Qidong, China on...
Smith’s Asian hub reaches TAPA FSR Level A certification Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has achieved...
LeddarTech LiDAR technology chosen by COAST Autonomous LeddarTech’s LiDAR platform has been chosen by COAST Autonomous for use in its...
Skyworks announces fiscal impacts of Huawei ban Skyworks Solutions Inc. is updating its outlook for the third fiscal quarter of 2019, ending...
New Yorker Electronics and Pinrex inks distribution agreement Pinrex Technologies and New Yorker Electronics have announced a new franchise...
Infineon becomes world’s top automotive chip supplier Infineon’s planned USD 10 billion acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor will catapult it -...
25% YoY growth for Camtek Camtek Ltd.reported record revenues at USD 34.0 million, up 25% year-over-year ( for the...
Moving up the stack challenges for measurement engineering... Moving up the stack has been an implicit part of ADI’s strategy for many years—but recently...
Lumentum discontinues shipments to Huawei Lumentum Holdings says that it intends to fully comply with the recent United States...
Cohda Wireless & Sasken partner for V2X in Connected Vehicles Cohda Wireless, which focus on Connected Autonomous Vehicles technologies, and Sasken...
TE Connectivity now in control of Alpha Technics Back in early May, TE Connectivity announced that it had acquired Alpha Technics.
Eguana sends first volume shipment to Hanwha Q CELLS Eguana Technologies, who designs and manufactures residential and commercial...
Toshiba Memory secures in funding to strengthen its business base Japanese chipmaker Toshiba Memory Holdings will procure JPY 1.2 trillion (EUR 9.86 billion)...
RFMW inks distribution agreement with Hirose Electric Under the agreement, RFMW will support Hirose’s product offering with a focus on their RF...
TE Connectivity makes an offer for First Sensor First Sensor says that it has signed a business combination agreement with TE Connectivity...
RS Components expands German distribution centre The distributor is expanding its distribution centre in Bad Hersfeld, Germany as part of its...
AQ Group completes acquisition of Trafotek AQ Group AB has, following approval from the competition authorities in Finland and...
Silicon Motion completes sale of FCI to Dialog It was back in early March when Dialog Semiconductor announced that it had signed a...Load more news