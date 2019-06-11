© pichetw dreamstime.com

ALTEN Calsoft Labs acquires Wafer Space

Engineering R&D service provider, ALTEN Calsoft Labs, announces that it has acquired semiconductor and embedded systems company, Wafer Space.

This acquisition will significantly enhance ALTEN Calsoft Labs capabilities and footprint in VLSI and Product Engineering services. Wafer Space will add 300+ engineers to the growing VLSI practice at ALTEN Calsoft Labs, a press release reads. The acquisition also adds specific expertise in terms of turnkey System on a Chip (SOC) design by adding capabilities of RTL Design and Verification, Physical Design and DFT, Post Silicon Validation, Turnkey SOC Execution from RTL to GDSII and Custom Verification IP Development. "This reinforces ALTEN Calsoft Labs's continued commitment to grow as a premium solutions provider and market leader in Semiconductor design services segment. Wafer Space has built a strong reputation as a high-quality VLSI design services company and is working with top Semiconductor companies. Now, being part of larger ALTEN Group, Wafer Space expertise in VLSI and Embedded Design will be available to our customers in Automotive and Aerospace segments", says Gerald Attia, Deputy CEO, ALTEN Group, in the release. "Aligning with Wafer Space demonstrates our strategy to build a strong VLSI practice and to provide top talent and semiconductor design solutions for our customers", says Ramandeep Singh, CEO ALTEN Calsoft Labs. Automotive has also been a strong focus area for Wafer Space, and the company has deep expertise in software development in the areas of ADAS, Infotainment, Connectivity, BMS and others. Rahul Malvi – CEO and Founder of Wafer Space says, "We are very excited to become a part of ALTEN Calsoft Labs. We believe that the timing was right for Wafer Space to join forces with a larger company with a robust brand following and reach into multiple markets. ALTEN Calsoft Labs has a strong focus in Semiconductor and Embedded Product design which aligns very well with Wafer Space. ALTEN Calsoft Labs will provide Wafer Space with access to global customers and projects from multiple markets and Wafer Space will in turn bring the ability to execute complex projects in Semiconductor and Product Engineering." Wafer Space was founded in 2011 and has offices in Bangalore and Pune in India and in San Jose USA.