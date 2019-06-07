© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Seoul Semi expands European enforcement and files patent suit

Seoul Semiconductor says that it filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany in the District Court of Düsseldorf against Leuchtstark Vertriebs GmbH, a European LED lighting distributor, asserting infringement of Seoul’s LED patents.

Seoul says that it is currently investigating Leuchstark’s OEM/ODM manufacturers as well as other distributors. In its complaint, the company asserts that this distributor is selling a “MEGAMAN” brand lighting product that infringes Seoul’s two LED patents. “MEGAMAN” is an Asian-based LED lamp brand. The asserted patents relate to one of Seoul’s LED light extraction patent portfolios. In December 2018, Seoul successfully enforced a patent in the field of LED light extraction technology, and the District Court of Düsseldorf ordered an injunction against sales of the accused Everlight products as well as a recall of any such products sold after July 13, 2012. Seoul holds rights to more than 14,000 LED patents, and has notified 90 companies regarding TV, cell phone, lighting, and automobile of patent infringements in the past year. Seoul has successfully enforced 62 patents in 8 countries in the past 5 years, and consider it almost impracticable to manufacture LED products without utilising Seoul’s patented technology, a press release reads. “Respecting intellectual property is essential to establish a fair competition business culture. We will take all necessary legal actions against companies that have suspicions of infringing our patents or of unlawful access to our trade secret by luring employees, as we have done against Everlight,” says Nam Ki-bum, Executive Vice President of the Lighting Department at Seoul Semiconductor.