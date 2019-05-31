© Friatec GmbH Business | May 31, 2019
Kyocera to acquire ceramic business of Germany-based Friatec
Kyocera says that its Germany-based European headquarters, Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH will acquire the advanced ceramics business operations of Friatec GmbH, a manufacturer and seller of ceramic and plastic components based in Mannheim, Germany.
The operations will be transferred to the subsidiary Kyocera Fineceramics Solutions GmbH in autumn 2019, a press release reads. In April 2019, Kyocera acquired H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH (now: Kyocera Fineceramics Precision GmbH), a Germany-based company specialising in non-oxide fine ceramic components. The acquisition gave Kyocera its first fine ceramic manufacturing facility in Europe, strategically positioning the company to meet rising demand for fine ceramic components used in industrial machinery. By subsequently acquiring Friatec’s ceramic business, including its main lineup of oxide and metallised ceramic components and a European manufacturing facility capable of producing these products, Kyocera will be able to offer customers comprehensive service through local production and sales. Kyocera also aims to further expand its fine ceramic business by strengthening its capabilities for developing and supplying prototypes with short delivery times.
