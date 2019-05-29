© Infineon

Infineon's expansion in Graz is underway

German semiconductor giant Infineon is moving along with its expansion. The construction of its Development Centre in Graz, Austria – which will create space for an additional 290 R&D workplaces – is underway.

As one of the group’s largest R&D sites, Infineon in Graz focuses on microelectronic solutions in the areas of mobility, security and the Internet of things. "In Graz, we develop future-oriented technologies for contactless, security and sensor technologies and we serve important global growth markets from Styria. We are now creating more space for these innovations," Sabine Herlitschka, CEO of Infineon Technologies Austria AG said during the groubbreaking ceremony back in April. Infineon Graz currently has around 9’000 square metres of office and laboratory space in four buildings: Schloss Metahof, Metahof II, III and IV. Building Metahof V will provide an additional 4’500 square metres – space for 290 R&D workplaces; some 880 square metres will be used for measuring technology. Completion is planned for summer 2020. The 430 employees at the Infineon Development Center in Graz work on “technologies for tomorrow autonomous driving” as the company puts is; meaning augmented reality or encryption technologies that will live up to the requirements of future quantum computers. "The new building will primarily provide work areas for researchers from the automotive sector," says Stefan Rohringer, Head of the Infineon Development Center Graz. "Microelectronics accounts for the majority of all innovations in cars. The focus here in Graz is on the development of new and safer solutions for automated and autonomous driving. These include in particular LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) components for the use in driver assistance systems that are an essential requirement for autonomous vehicles besides radar chips."