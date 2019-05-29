© Infineon Business | May 29, 2019
Infineon's expansion in Graz is underway
German semiconductor giant Infineon is moving along with its expansion. The construction of its Development Centre in Graz, Austria – which will create space for an additional 290 R&D workplaces – is underway.
As one of the group’s largest R&D sites, Infineon in Graz focuses on microelectronic solutions in the areas of mobility, security and the Internet of things. "In Graz, we develop future-oriented technologies for contactless, security and sensor technologies and we serve important global growth markets from Styria. We are now creating more space for these innovations," Sabine Herlitschka, CEO of Infineon Technologies Austria AG said during the groubbreaking ceremony back in April. Infineon Graz currently has around 9’000 square metres of office and laboratory space in four buildings: Schloss Metahof, Metahof II, III and IV. Building Metahof V will provide an additional 4’500 square metres – space for 290 R&D workplaces; some 880 square metres will be used for measuring technology. Completion is planned for summer 2020. The 430 employees at the Infineon Development Center in Graz work on “technologies for tomorrow autonomous driving” as the company puts is; meaning augmented reality or encryption technologies that will live up to the requirements of future quantum computers. "The new building will primarily provide work areas for researchers from the automotive sector," says Stefan Rohringer, Head of the Infineon Development Center Graz. "Microelectronics accounts for the majority of all innovations in cars. The focus here in Graz is on the development of new and safer solutions for automated and autonomous driving. These include in particular LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) components for the use in driver assistance systems that are an essential requirement for autonomous vehicles besides radar chips."
NXP to acquire Marvell's Wi-Fi connectivity business Marvell says it has entered into a definitive agreement under which NXP will acquire Marvell's Wi-Fi Connectivity business in an all-cash, asset transaction valued at USD 1.76 billion.
Infineon's expansion in Graz is underway German semiconductor giant Infineon is moving along with its expansion. The construction of...
MEMS Sensors for Smart Infrastructures Tablets, smartphones, video game consoles, camcorders, and cameras have...
TriEye secures $17M in Series A financing led by Intel Capital Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave-Infra-Red (SWIR) sensing technology is able to...
Endress+Hauser invests in sensor technology Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, part of the Endress+Hauser Group, is continuing on its growth path. On 24 May 2019, the sensor specialist officially opened an expansion of its plant in Ebnat-Kappel in eastern Switzerland...
NEXT Biometrics' CEO Ritu Favre to resign The CEO of the Norwegian biometric company, Ritu Favre, will resign from the position of...
America II appoints new CEO America II Group, Inc. announces that it has appointed Frank Cavallaro as Chief Executive...
Sager Electronics and Power Sonic inks distribution deal North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical components...
STMicro joins Car Connectivity Consortium STMicroelectronics says it has joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), a...
China's SMIC to delist from the NYSE One of China’s largest chipmakers announces its plans to leave the New York Stock...
First Sensor in talks with TE Connectivity Against the background of market rumours, the Executive Board of First Sensor AG...
UK’s IQE comments on US Entity List Cardiff-based IQE plc, a supplier of advanced wafer products and materials solutions, has released...
Automotive supplier to set up shop in Serbia Xingyu Automotive Lighting System, a Chinese supplier to the automotive industry will set...
Robust Wireless Communications for Industry 4.0 Industry 4.0, or smart industry, is heralded as a new industrial revolution in which existing...
Varroc opens new manufacturing hall in Czech Republic Varroc Lighting Systems announces that the company has opened new hall for the...
Lumentum cuts guidance following Huawei ban The manufacturer says that it has discontinued all shipments to Huawei following the inclusion...
ams, Ibeo and ZF partner to deliver solid-state LiDAR systems ams says that it has signed an agreement to team with Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, a...
Panasonic team up with China's GS-Solar in PV business Panasonic has reached an agreement with GS-Solar (China) Company Ltd. to...
PEI-Genesis promotes Peter Austin to GM North America PEI-Genesis says it has promoted Peter Austin to General Manager North America...
Marvell to acquire Avera Semi from Globalfoundries Marvell says it has entered into definitive agreements to purchase Avera Semiconductor...
First Sensor expands footprint in Japanese photonics market First Sensor has announced its intention to expand its cooperation with an optics group...
Trymax receives order from Taiwanese packaging house Trymax Semiconductor Equipment BV, a supplier of plasma solutions, has received...
Liting Universal invests millions in Romanian production plant On May 16, the company held a grand opening of its new production plant in Braila...
Infineon responds to media reports concerning shipments to Huawei Updated: Several media reports globally state that German chipmaker Infineon has suspended shipments to Huawei Technologies. In an emailed response to Evertiq, Infineon has now clarified its decisions.Load more news
Related news