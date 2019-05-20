© InvestRomania

Liting Universal invests millions in Romanian production plant

On May 16, the company held a grand opening of its new production plant in Braila, eastern Romania.

The Chinese group operates in Romania through its subsidiary Glorious Lighting, which was set up in March 2017. The group has investment EUR 17 million into the project, and has already generated 110 new jobs, according to a report from InvestRomania, the Government’s body for promoting and facilitating foreign investments. Over the next 5 years, the group plans to invest another EUR 15 million and create up to 800 new jobs. “The new production plant will manufacture electrical products for housing, mainly based on LED technology for the Romanian market and the rest of Europe. Further more, once the investment is implemented, Braila will become the European Centre for production and the group’s operation Hub for other European regions,” the report reads. In 2017 Liting Universal received a EUR 1,3 million in state aid for the Braila facility.