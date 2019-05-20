© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | May 20, 2019
Parker to acquire LORD Corporation
Parker Hannifin Corporation, a motion and control technologies company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LORD Corporation for approximately USD 3.675 billion in cash.
The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of each company and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. LORD, headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a privately-held company is a specialist in adhesives, coatings and specialty materials as well as vibration and motion control technologies. The company's products are used in mission-critical applications in the aerospace, automotive and industrial markets. LORD has annual sales of approximately USD 1.1 billion and employs 3,100 team members across 17 manufacturing and 15 research and development facilities globally. “This strategic transaction will reinforce our stated objective to invest in attractive margin, growth businesses, such as engineered materials, that accelerate us towards top-quartile financial performance,” says Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Parker. “LORD will significantly expand our materials science capabilities with complementary products, better positioning us to serve customers in growth industries and capitalize on emerging trends such as electrification and lightweighting. Ed Auslander, President and CEO of LORD, adds, “With complementary business segments, coming together with Parker enables LORD to carry out our grander vision. Parker is already a large tier one supplier in many areas, allowing our business lines immediate access to growth, additional markets, applications and new customers. In addition, the two companies are very much aligned when it comes to core values, great business acumen and cultural fit.” Upon closing of the transaction, LORD will be combined with Parker’s Engineered Materials Group.
PEI-Genesis promotes Peter Austin to GM North America PEI-Genesis says it has promoted Peter Austin to General Manager North America...
Marvell to acquire Avera Semi from Globalfoundries Marvell says it has entered into definitive agreements to purchase Avera Semiconductor...
First Sensor expands footprint in Japanese photonics market First Sensor has announced its intention to expand its cooperation with an optics group...
Trymax receives order from Taiwanese packaging house Trymax Semiconductor Equipment BV, a supplier of plasma solutions, has received...
Sponsored content by Viscom AGAward-winning dual-track system S3088 DT now available With the S3088 DT, Viscom AG has expanded its broad range of inspection systems for the electronics industry by adding an especially versatile, compact machine for dual-track operation. Following the successful launch at...
Liting Universal invests millions in Romanian production plant On May 16, the company held a grand opening of its new production plant in Braila...
Infineon responds to media reports concerning shipments to Huawei Updated: Several media reports globally state that German chipmaker Infineon has suspended shipments to Huawei Technologies. In an emailed response to Evertiq, Infineon has now clarified its decisions.
Parker to acquire LORD Corporation Parker Hannifin Corporation, a motion and control technologies company, has entered into a...
Toshiba and WD to jointly invest in flash manufacturing facility Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have finalised a formal agreement to...
Part 3: Modbus TCP and PROFINET Ethernet in the Automation Industry Part 3: Modbus TCP and PROFINET - In the first part of...
EBV Elektronik expands linecard with Renesas EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, says that it is adding the complete product range of...
Cree selected as silicon carbide partner for VW's FAST program Cree has been selected as the exclusive silicon carbide partner for the Volkswagen Group’s...
Part 2: EtherNet/IP in Plantwide Automation Ethernet in the Automation Industry Part 2: EtherNet/IP in Plantwide Automation - We...
AmpliTech Group to buy Specialty Microwave AmpliTech Group (AMPG) has signed an agreement to acquire the business assets of Specialty...
Infineon to build a new factory in Hungary Infineon’s site in Cegléd – which was expanded with a central building last year – will get a...
Cree Closes on the sale of its lighting business Cree says the company has completed the sale of its Lighting Products business unit...
Part1: The Why and How of Industrial Ethernet Solutions Ethernet in the Automation Industry, Part 1: The Why and How of Industrial Ethernet...
Silicon Mobility opens subsidiary in China Silicon Mobility, a provider of semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry, announces...
OmniVision and GEO partnering for RGB-IR solution for auto... OmniVision Technologies Inc. and GEO Semiconductor Inc. have formed a partnership for...
Elektrobit and Synopsys form joint effort to advance virtual system... Silicon Valley-based Synopsys Inc. and Elektrobit (EB), headquartered in Bavaria, are...
TI remains top, while Infineon moves into 3rd place TI’s 2018 analog sales rise to $10.8 billion; Infineon moves into third position, ST posts strongest annual increase as top-10 suppliers collectively account for 60% of total analog market.
Samsung receives ISO 26262 certification for its automotive solutions Samsung Electronics announces that it has received the ISO 26262 certification for functional...
Greene, Tweed acquires Lancer Systems’ fiber optics product portfolio Greene, Tweed, a manufacturer of electrical connectors and high-performance sealing...Load more news
Related news