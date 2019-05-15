© Cree

Cree selected as silicon carbide partner for VW's FAST program

Cree has been selected as the exclusive silicon carbide partner for the Volkswagen Group’s “Future Automotive Supply Tracks” Initiative (FAST). The aim of FAST is to work together to implement technical innovations quicker than before and to realise global vehicle projects more efficiently and effectively.

“The Volkswagen Group has committed to launch almost 70 new electric models in the next ten years, which is up from our pledge of 50 and increases the projected number of vehicles to be built on the Group’s electric platforms from 15 million to 22 million in that timeframe. An effective network is our key to success. Our FAST partners are our strategic partners, each of them outstanding in their respective field. We want to shape the automotive future together.” says Mr. Michael Baecker, Head of Volkswagen Purchasing Connectivity, in a press release. This agreement connects two ongoing shifts; the automotive industry’s move from internal combustion engines to EVs and the growing adoption of silicon carbide in the semiconductor market. “Cree’s technology is at the heart of the dramatic change underway in EVs, and we are committed to supporting the automotive industry as it transitions to more efficient, higher performing silicon carbide-based solutions,” says Gregg Lowe, CEO of Cree. “We are very honored to be partnering with the Volkswagen Group. VW Group is a global power in the automotive field with a strong commitment to electric vehicles, and this partnership will leverage the advantages of silicon carbide to enable longer driving distances, shorter charge times and improved efficiency. We look forward to helping them deliver on the automobiles of the future.” The Volkswagen Group and Cree will be working with tier one and power module suppliers to engineer silicon carbide-based solutions for future Volkswagen Group vehicles. This follows Cree’s big news earlier to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity of silicon carbide MOSFETs and wafers in support of its customers.