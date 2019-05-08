© mailthepic dreamstime.com Components | May 08, 2019
Mouser opens customer service centre in Poland
Mouser Electronics announces the opening of its newest European Customer Service Centre. Situated in Wrocław, Poland, the new centre will support increasing design activity driven by Poland’s growing number of engineering experts as well as its established industries.
“In 2018, Mouser’s business in Poland grew significantly. Poland is a major manufacturing area with a large amount of activity, especially in the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) sectors. We are looking forward to growing our business and supporting our customers with a local office and staff,” explains Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Global Service & EMEA and APAC Business, In 2018, Mouser saw its European business surge by almost 50% with an 18% increase in customers. To meet this growing demand, the company’s new Customer Service Centre in Poland will have a full-service staff of team members onsite to personally assist with orders, answer technical questions and respond to customer calls. The Poland center is Mouser’s 10th office in Europe and 24th globally.
Yamaichi expands in Germany In late April the Japanese company laid the foundation stone for a new production site...
Mouser opens customer service centre in Poland Mouser Electronics announces the opening of its newest European Customer Service...
BorgWarner, Romeo Power Technology form joint venture BorgWarner and Romeo Power Technology have agreed to form a 60/40 joint venture, with...
Mu-Del expands in VA, plans to double jobs Mu-Del Electronics LLC has relocated to a custom-built, 19,000 square-foot operations...
GaN specialist Exagan opens power solutions centre in Europe Continuing its progress in accelerating the adoption of gallium-nitride (GaN)-on-silicon...
SiFive expands into Portland area’s Silicon Forest SiFive has opened a development office in Beaverton, Oregon, to provide...
Osram completes the acquisition of Ring Automotive Following the approval by the British Competitors and Market Authority (CMA) for the takeover...
US court issues final judgment in favour of ASML against XTAL ASML Holding announces that the Santa Clara County Superior Court entered its final judgment in favour of ASML against XTAL, Inc. and awarded ASML the amount of USD 845 million as well as an injunction.
Synopsys establishes centre of excellence with STMicro Synopsys is collaborating with STMicroelectronics to establish a centre of excellence program to...
Rohm expands European leadership team ROHM Semiconductor Europe appoints Mr. Toshimitsu Suzuki as President, effective...
Kraken secures contract for Subsea Battery solution Kraken Robotic Systems Inc., has been awarded a contract for approximately USD 600,000...
Dual expansion in Silicon Valley and Taiwan for Supermicro Supermicro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has announced two significant expansions this week...
ANSYS acquires DfR Solutions ANSYS announced today that it has acquired all the assets of Maryland-based DfR Solutions...
Bombardier to divest its Belfast and Morocco aerostructures... Bombardier is to consolidate its aerospace assets into a single, streamlined, and fully integrated...
A 'telling off' for Rolls-Royce? Recent changes made to the assessment criteria for the UK Government’s Prompt Payment...
Fresenius Medical Care resolves FCPA investigation Fresenius Medical Care has entered into a Non-Prosecution Agreement with the U.S...
Silicon wafer shipments drop Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments dropped 5.6% during the first quarter 2019 when...
Global semi sales down 15.5% in 1Q/2019 Worldwide sales of semiconductors totalled USD 96.8 billion during the first...
ODU-USA inks distribution agreement with Mouser ODU, a manufacturer of connector solutions and cable assemblies, says that the...
RECOM Power to acquire Italian power company RECOM Power announces the acquisition of 75% of Power Control Systems based in San...
Earth Monitor launched to provide geopolitical and economic insights Airbus Defence and Space and Orbital Insight have expanded upon their partnership...
Nidec sells Secop Compressor Business to ESSVP IV Two Nidec subsidiaries, Nidec Europe B.V. and Nidec Americas Holding Corp. will sell Nidec’s...
Volatile DRAM and Flash Memory cycles weigh on IC market growth The DRAM and NAND flash markets continue to closely follow the original IC industry...
Vishay Siliconix and TowerJazz expand manufacturing... TowerJazz and Vishay Siliconix says the companies are expanding their manufacturing...Load more news