Mouser opens customer service centre in Poland

Mouser Electronics announces the opening of its newest European Customer Service Centre. Situated in Wrocław, Poland, the new centre will support increasing design activity driven by Poland’s growing number of engineering experts as well as its established industries.

“In 2018, Mouser’s business in Poland grew significantly. Poland is a major manufacturing area with a large amount of activity, especially in the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) sectors. We are looking forward to growing our business and supporting our customers with a local office and staff,” explains Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Global Service & EMEA and APAC Business, In 2018, Mouser saw its European business surge by almost 50% with an 18% increase in customers. To meet this growing demand, the company’s new Customer Service Centre in Poland will have a full-service staff of team members onsite to personally assist with orders, answer technical questions and respond to customer calls. The Poland center is Mouser’s 10th office in Europe and 24th globally.