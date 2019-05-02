© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | May 02, 2019
ANSYS acquires DfR Solutions
ANSYS announced today that it has acquired all the assets of Maryland-based DfR Solutions, developer of Sherlock, the industry's only automated design reliability analysis software.
The transaction will enable ANSYS' comprehensive multi-physics solutions to be combined with Sherlock's accurate reliability analyses to provide a complete designer-level toolkit that enables users to quickly and easily analyze for electronics failure earlier in the design cycle, according to a company press release. Sherlock provides customers with a turnkey solution that seamlessly imports from ECAD and leverages embedded part libraries so that engineers can rapidly build and analyze 3D models of electronic assemblies. Engineers can then subject their products to several environmental stresses, including temperature and power cycling, harmonic vibration, mechanical shock and bending, to help ensure manufacturability and maximize the life of a product. "As electronics proliferates in nearly every industry, electronics reliability becomes a key challenge, requiring companies to perform analysis earlier in the design cycles," said Shane Emswiler, vice president and general manager, ANSYS. "This acquisition will give customers the ability to push electronics reliability analysis earlier in their design cycles – saving significant costs on testing and accelerating product design." "We're incredibly excited to become part of the ANSYS family," said Craig Hillman, CEO, DfR Solutions. "ANSYS and DfR Solutions share a vision of democratizing the process of electronics design by bringing powerful, analytical tools to every engineer involved in electronic hardware. ANSYS brings industry-leading electronic simulation capabilities while DfR's Sherlock extends the value of simulation by clearly quantifying the real-world cost of design and material selection decisions. This acquisition brings the entire design workflow, from functional block to change management, to the customers of both organizations." ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has more than 75 sales locations around the world, with a network of channel partners in 40+ countries.
Dual expansion in Silicon Valley and Taiwan for Supermicro Supermicro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has announced two significant expansions this week...
ANSYS acquires DfR Solutions ANSYS announced today that it has acquired all the assets of Maryland-based DfR Solutions...
Bombardier to divest its Belfast and Morocco aerostructures... Bombardier is to consolidate its aerospace assets into a single, streamlined, and fully integrated...
A 'telling off' for Rolls-Royce? Recent changes made to the assessment criteria for the UK Government’s Prompt Payment...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeA New Generation of Conformal Coatings for Challenging Operating Environments Electrolube’s Phil Kinner discusses the evolution of tougher, more environmentally friendly conformal coating materials that have been formulated to cope reliably with the rigours of modern electronics deployments
Fresenius Medical Care resolves FCPA investigation Fresenius Medical Care has entered into a Non-Prosecution Agreement with the U.S...
Silicon wafer shipments drop Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments dropped 5.6% during the first quarter 2019 when...
Global semi sales down 15.5% in 1Q/2019 Worldwide sales of semiconductors totalled USD 96.8 billion during the first...
ODU-USA inks distribution agreement with Mouser ODU, a manufacturer of connector solutions and cable assemblies, says that the...
RECOM Power to acquire Italian power company RECOM Power announces the acquisition of 75% of Power Control Systems based in San...
Earth Monitor launched to provide geopolitical and economic insights Airbus Defence and Space and Orbital Insight have expanded upon their partnership...
Nidec sells Secop Compressor Business to ESSVP IV Two Nidec subsidiaries, Nidec Europe B.V. and Nidec Americas Holding Corp. will sell Nidec’s...
Volatile DRAM and Flash Memory cycles weigh on IC market growth The DRAM and NAND flash markets continue to closely follow the original IC industry...
Vishay Siliconix and TowerJazz expand manufacturing... TowerJazz and Vishay Siliconix says the companies are expanding their manufacturing...
Gowanda expands in merger with REM-tronics Gowanda Components Group has struck a deal to merge with REM-tronics Inc., a New...
ROHM expands with Panasonics's semi device business ROHM recently announced the acquisition of a part of the diode and transistor business from...
Velodyne & Nikon partner for mass production of lidas sensors Velodyne Lidar, announces an agreement with Nikon Corporation, under which Sendai...
RFMW enters distribution agreement with MV-Electronics RFMW Ltd. says it has entered into a distribution agreement with MV-Electronics Inc. Under...
Lumentum closes Datacom product line sale to CIG Lumentum Holdings says that it has closed its previously announced sale of certain...
MACOM and Goertek form JV to service China’s 5G build out MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, says it has entered into an agreement to establish a...
New Chief Technology Officer at Analog Devices Analog Devices, Inc. says that Daniel Leibholz, Vice President of ADI’s Communications Business...
Samsung to invest €8.5 billion annually in logic chips until 2030 Samsung Electronics says that it will invest KRW 133 trillion (EUR 102.88 billion) by 2030 to strengthen its competitiveness in System LSI and Foundry businesses.
Sumitomo Chemical starts production at electronic materials JV On April 16, 2019, Sumika Electronic Materials (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., held a grand opening...Load more news