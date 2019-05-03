© NeuPaddy Pixabay Components | May 03, 2019
Kraken secures contract for Subsea Battery solution
Kraken Robotic Systems Inc., has been awarded a contract for approximately USD 600,000 by a military customer to provide a high capacity battery solution for an underwater robotics application.
Karl Kenny, Kraken’s President & CEO said, “We are finding that our military customers appreciate Kraken’s ability to rapidly deliver advanced subsea power solutions for new and existing underwater vehicles at honest pricing. We see a viable market in replacing OEM batteries, which have reached the end of their useful life, with our next generation SeaPower™ batteries that provide significantly increased capacity at a lower cost." "Increased capacity directly correlates to increased mission duration, which is paramount, especially to deep-sea rated vehicles. Most batteries in today’s underwater vehicles were designed over 10 years ago and are larger and heavier than modern day technology. Kraken has leveraged the rapid growth of the global electric vehicle market to bring safe, efficient, and affordable subsea power solutions to the maritime industry", he adds. For confidentiality reasons, the customer name will not be disclosed. Product delivery is anticipated in Q2, 2019.
