Bombardier to divest its Belfast and Morocco aerostructures businesses

Bombardier is to consolidate its aerospace assets into a single, streamlined, and fully integrated Bombardier Aviation business unit, which will be led by David Coleal.

“We are very excited to announce the strategic formation of Bombardier Aviation,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “It is the right next step in our transformation. The consolidation will simplify and better focus our organization on our leading brands, Global, Challenger, Learjet and the CRJ. It will also allow us to better support our customers and generate value for shareholders.” Bombardier Aviation will focus its aerostructures activities around core capabilities in Montréal, Mexico and the newly acquired Global 7500 wing operations in Texas. As a consequence of the formation, Bombardier will pursue the divestiture of the Belfast and Morocco aerostructures businesses.