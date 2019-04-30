© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | April 30, 2019
ODU-USA inks distribution agreement with Mouser
ODU, a manufacturer of connector solutions and cable assemblies, says that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Mouser Electronics, Inc.
Mouser Electronics is now an authorised distributor for ODU-USA products, able to sell the entire connector solution portfolio worldwide. The ODU-USA product portfolio is now available and distributed by Mouser Electronics, including the advanced Push-Pull circular connectors: ODU MINI-SNAP, ODU MEDI-SNAP and ODU MINI-MED. “ODU-USA‘s continuous commitment is to ensure the highest level of quality and customer satisfaction to all our customers. We are proud to announce this agreement with Mouser Electronics, a company renowned for its worldwide distribution and support system,” said Thomas Mittermeier, President and CEO, ODU-USA Inc. “By partnering with Mouser, we can capitalize on their customer service and logistics expertise to expand our customer base around the world.”
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeA New Generation of Conformal Coatings for Challenging Operating Environments Electrolube’s Phil Kinner discusses the evolution of tougher, more environmentally friendly conformal coating materials that have been formulated to cope reliably with the rigours of modern electronics deployments
