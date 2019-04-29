© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Vishay Siliconix and TowerJazz expand manufacturing collaboration

TowerJazz and Vishay Siliconix says the companies are expanding their manufacturing portfolio of existing and next-generation power semiconductor products for the automotive markets, to be produced in two of TowerJazz’s IATF16949 qualified manufacturing facilities.

The newly developed automotive dedicated platforms will enable improved efficiency of power management circuitry in end products while reducing space requirements. “With the ongoing increase of electronic content, automotive has been the main driver of growth in our industry. Ranking as Vishay Siliconix’s number one foundry while continuously supporting growing market activities, this expansion recognizes TowerJazz’s valuable continued commitment, exceptional technical and customer support, strong collaboration, and delivery performance,” said Serge Jaunay, Vishay MOSFET Division Head. According to IC Insights, the automotive IC market reached record revenue of $32.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain the fastest growing IC market with a CAGR of 12.5%, exceeding $43 billion in 2021. This market is expected to be dominated by analog ICs, power management including power MOSFETs, visual and non-visual sensors, RF, and lighting. Vishay Siliconix utilises TowerJazz’s Transfer Optimisation and development Process Services (TOPS) business unit for its low-and high-voltage power MOSFET products. “We are excited to expand our long-term collaboration and business relationship with Vishay Siliconix, our highly valued customer and partner. The combination of both companies’ extensive technology expertise and market leadership, fosters an environment allowing mutual growth and success, enabling us to best serve Vishay Siliconix’s technological and operational needs”, said Zmira Shternfeld-Lavie, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Transfer, Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) Business Unit.