© Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne & Nikon partner for mass production of lidas sensors

Velodyne Lidar, announces an agreement with Nikon Corporation, under which Sendai Nikon Corporation will manufacture lidar sensors for Velodyne with plans to start mass production in the second half of 2019.

The partnership cements Velodyne’s manufacturing plan and expands its position on the global lidar sensor market. “Mass production of our high-performance lidar sensors is key to advancing Velodyne’s immediate plans to expand sales in North America, Europe, and Asia,” says Marta Hall, President and CBDO, Velodyne Lidar, in a press release. “For years, Velodyne has been perfecting lidar technology to produce thousands of lidar units for autonomous vehicles (AVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It is our goal to produce lidar in the millions of units with manufacturing partners such as Nikon.” Beyond AVs and ADAS, Velodyne will leverage Nikon’s mass manufacturing prowess as lidar sales expand within other emerging markets. Accelerated by its partnership with Nikon, Velodyne’s low cost lidar solutions will benefit a range of business segments, including robotics, security, mapping, agriculture, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). “Working with Nikon, an expert in precision manufacturing, is a major step toward lowering the cost of our lidar products. Nikon is notable for expertly mass-producing cameras while retaining high standards of performance and uncompromising quality. Together, Velodyne and Nikon will apply the same attention to detail and quality to the mass production of lidar” said Hall. Nikon invested USD 25 million in Velodyne last year and now aims to combine Nikon’s optical and precision technologies with Velodyne’s lidar sensor technology. Since the investment, both companies have been investigating a business alliance that includes collaboration in technology development and manufacturing. The companies will continue to investigate further areas of a wide-ranging and multifaceted business alliance.