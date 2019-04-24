© samsung

Samsung to invest €8.5 billion annually in logic chips until 2030

Samsung Electronics says that it will invest KRW 133 trillion (EUR 102.88 billion) by 2030 to strengthen its competitiveness in System LSI and Foundry businesses.

The investment plan is expected to help the company to reach its goal of becoming the world leader in not only memory semiconductors but also logic chips by 2030, the company writes in an update. Samsung also plans to create 15'000 jobs in R&D and production to bolster its technological prowess. The investments through 2030 will be composed of KRW 73 trillion (EUR 56.47 billion) for domestic R&D and KRW 60 trillion (EUR 46.41 million) for production infrastructure. According to this plan, investments in R&D and facilities for logic semiconductors are expected to amount to an average KRW 11 trillion (EUR 8.51 billion) per year until 2030.