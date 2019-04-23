© ra2studio dreamstime.com

Keysight opens new research lab at Aarhus University

Keysight Technologies together with the Poul Due Jensen Foundation and Aarhus University (AU) announces the opening of a new laboratory for research and innovation in wireless transceivers for next-generation communications.

This laboratory at Danish Aarhus University will enable advanced education, research and innovation in wireless transceivers for future emerging data communications, sensing and imaging applications. Keysight equipment deployed in the new laboratory includes a N5247A PNA-X Non-Linear Vector Network Analyzer with ultra-low-noise receiver and several extension modules; a signal source analyzer with microwave down-converter and extension modules; and a large dedicated set of performance cabling, devices and units supporting frequencies of up to 110 GHz. The equipment was supplied to the university through Keysight’s Technology Partner Altoo Measurement Science. “We welcome the 6 million Danish Kroner investment from Keysight and the Poul Due Jensen Foundation (PDJF) in the Wireless Transceivers Research Laboratory at Aarhus University,” said Prof. Thomas Skjødeberg Toftegaard, Head of the Department of Engineering. "This research laboratory will ensure that the research group and students led by Prof. Domenico Zito continue the excellent world-class research and education in designing next-generation wireless transceivers for future emerging communication and sensing technologies.” “The Poul Due Jensen Foundation is on the frontline for designing the future of engineering, science and technology,” said Kim Nøhr Skibsted, Executive Director of the Poul Due Jensen Foundation. “The Department of Engineering at AU is a key institution for us and we are committed to supporting its mission to build an elite engineering department in Denmark with world-class leaders in education and research, such as Prof. Zito.” “Our participation with this research lab will help students and researchers to accelerate research and innovation through the use of Keysight’s leading-edge solutions. Aarhus University has a world-class reputation and it is a privilege to be involved in supporting this new facility,” said Giovanni D’Amore, Keysight RF& Microwave Market Initiative Manager – EMEAI.