© ra2studio dreamstime.com Business | April 23, 2019
Keysight opens new research lab at Aarhus University
Keysight Technologies together with the Poul Due Jensen Foundation and Aarhus University (AU) announces the opening of a new laboratory for research and innovation in wireless transceivers for next-generation communications.
This laboratory at Danish Aarhus University will enable advanced education, research and innovation in wireless transceivers for future emerging data communications, sensing and imaging applications. Keysight equipment deployed in the new laboratory includes a N5247A PNA-X Non-Linear Vector Network Analyzer with ultra-low-noise receiver and several extension modules; a signal source analyzer with microwave down-converter and extension modules; and a large dedicated set of performance cabling, devices and units supporting frequencies of up to 110 GHz. The equipment was supplied to the university through Keysight’s Technology Partner Altoo Measurement Science. “We welcome the 6 million Danish Kroner investment from Keysight and the Poul Due Jensen Foundation (PDJF) in the Wireless Transceivers Research Laboratory at Aarhus University,” said Prof. Thomas Skjødeberg Toftegaard, Head of the Department of Engineering. "This research laboratory will ensure that the research group and students led by Prof. Domenico Zito continue the excellent world-class research and education in designing next-generation wireless transceivers for future emerging communication and sensing technologies.” “The Poul Due Jensen Foundation is on the frontline for designing the future of engineering, science and technology,” said Kim Nøhr Skibsted, Executive Director of the Poul Due Jensen Foundation. “The Department of Engineering at AU is a key institution for us and we are committed to supporting its mission to build an elite engineering department in Denmark with world-class leaders in education and research, such as Prof. Zito.” “Our participation with this research lab will help students and researchers to accelerate research and innovation through the use of Keysight’s leading-edge solutions. Aarhus University has a world-class reputation and it is a privilege to be involved in supporting this new facility,” said Giovanni D’Amore, Keysight RF& Microwave Market Initiative Manager – EMEAI.
Keysight opens new research lab at Aarhus University Keysight Technologies together with the Poul Due Jensen Foundation and Aarhus...
Photronics opens two new manufacturing facilities in China Photronics says it will open two new manufacturing facilities in China to engage in R&D...
Sony maintains top ranking in diverse O-S-D market Companies selling optoelectronics currently dominate the ranking of the top-10 O-S-D suppliers. Nine of the top-10 companies sell optoelectronics, while six offer sensor/actuator semiconductors, and five provide discrete...
Ultra awarded TR-343 Sonar Transducers contract Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems based in Braintree, Massachusetts, has been...
Sponsored content by Comarch7 benefits of using FLYING PROBE for ICT and FCT testing A practical showcase of the machine’s fun. Creating a new product usually takes anything from a couple to over a dozen months. The last stage of designing and batch production relies on tests to confirm the quality and...
Lockheed Martin inks contracts with more F-35 suppliers Lockheed Martin has transitioned additional F-35 suppliers to longer term...
Rohm appoints new Country Manager for UK and Nordics As of March 2019, ROHM Semiconductor appointed John Turner as their new Country...
EDA industry revenue grows for full year 2018 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue decreased 3.1 percent for Q4/2018 to USD 2570.1 million, compared to USD 2652 million in Q4/2017. The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most...
Cobham processor technology powers commercial NanoSatellite Cobham's LEON3FT processor technology is used on the VESTA-1 nanosatellite developed...
Eaton to supply inverters for battery-electric vehicle Power management company Eaton's eMobility business has been chosen by Nidec-PSA...
HELLA expands partner network for lighting and electronics in China Automotive supplier HELLA continues to focus on the Chinese market. The company...
CTEK employee arrested for poss trade secrets theft NOCO, a privately held company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has filed a lawsuit in U.S...
HARMAN to create next-gen infotainment platform for BMW HARMAN International says that it will soon deliver its next generation of infotainment...
NXP & Hawkeye target Chinese automotive radar market NXP Semiconductors signs investment and strategic collaboration agreement with...
Mouser and Futaba sign global distribution agreement Distributor Mouser Electronics, announces that it has entered into a global distribution...
Intel to exit 5G smartphone modem business Intel says that it will exit the 5G smartphone modem business and complete an assessment of...
Qualcomm, Apple reach settlement, all litigation dropped In a brief statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Qualcomm and Apple announced an agreement to dismiss all litigation between the two companies, worldwide, including those involving Apple’s contract manufacturers.
Daimler, Sila Nano team up on next-gen battery materials Daimler AG has acquired a minority equity stake in U.S. battery material specialist Sila...
Ultra Clean buys Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has agreed to purchase all of the assets of Dynamic...
The “meat” of Qualcomm’s business model on trial in San Diego Apple Inc. and its allies square off in a jury trial today against chip supplier Qualcomm Inc. The...
PARPRO adds key leadership positions Santa Ana-based embedded design and manufacturing services company PARPRO has...
Osram Conti JV opens new location in Guadalajara Osram Continental GmbH, the 50/50 joint venture between Osram and Continental, has...
MACOM's Chief Financial Officer hands in his resignation Semiconductor solution supplier, MACOM Technology Solutions, announces that Robert...
ZEISS acquires GOM ZEISS is expanding the industrial metrology and quality assurance portfolio of its Industrial Quality...
ASML: Intellectual property theft, not Chinese espionage In response to a story published by Dutch financial newspaper Financieele Dagblad this...Load more news
Most Read
- HELLA expands partner network for lighting and electronics in China
- Eaton to supply inverters for battery-electric vehicle
- Sumitomo Chemical, Zymergen forge partnership for renewable specialty materials
- HARMAN to create next-gen infotainment platform for BMW
- EDA industry revenue grows for full year 2018