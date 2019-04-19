© fergregory dreamstime.com (illustration purpose only) Components | April 19, 2019
Cobham processor technology powers commercial NanoSatellite
Cobham's LEON3FT processor technology is used on the VESTA-1 nanosatellite developed and operated by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL).
SSTL, a UK based company, has recently confirmed the successful commissioning and operation of VESTA-1, a 3U nanosatellite technology demonstration mission that will test a new two-way VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) payload developed by Honeywell for the ExactEARTH advanced maritime satellite constellation. The satellite was launched into a 575 km sun-synchronous orbit as part of Spaceflight’s SSO-A SmallSat Express Mission atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base on December 3, 2018. “Cobham congratulates the SSTL team for successfully launching and commissioning the VESTA-1 spacecraft. We are very proud that the fault-tolerant LEON3FT processor technology is used in the flexible nanosatellite satellite platform, bringing reliability and extensive flight heritage from traditional space mission to this new breed of miniaturized spacecraft”, said Sandi Habinc, General Manager, Cobham Gaisler. “The LEON3FT processor was selected for the VESTA-1 nanosatellite On-Board Computer (OBC) and SGR-Ligo GNSS receiver as it met the requirements for a low power, FPGA embedded SEU tolerant processing platform. Naturally for nanosatellite applications, power consumption and board area are important criteria. Embedding the LEON3FT processor with custom Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS), platform Controller Area Network (CAN) controller and IP communications protocol logic, et al, into a single flash-based FPGA resulted in a high reliability COTS nanosatellite OBC that consumes less than 1 Watt”, said David Cooke, Principal Engineer, SSTL. The development of VESTA was co-funded by the UK Space Agency through its National Space Technology Programme (NSTP) which stimulates the growth and development of the UK space sector through investing in technology development. The project was led by Honeywell.
