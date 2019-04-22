© vladek dreamstime.com

Ultra awarded TR-343 Sonar Transducers contract

Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems based in Braintree, Massachusetts, has been awarded a USD 46,795,460 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for TR-343 Sonar Transducers shipsets for new construction of Arleigh Burke class destroyers.

The TR-343 transducer is part of the AN/SQS-53 hull mounted sonar array assembly which is a component of AN/SQQ-89(V) acoustic sonar weapons system. The contract will provide fabrication, assembly, inspection, test and delivery of TR-343 sonar transducer shipsets. Work will be performed in Braintree, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by March 2024, the company announced. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of USD 2,980,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with two offers received via the Federal Business Opportunities website. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016419DGP50). Rochelle Borden, President of Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems, commented: “We are delighted to be selected for the TR-343 Sonar Transducer shipset program. As a leading supplier of transducers to the US Navy for the past 50 years, we understand how vital the TR-343 program is to our US Navy surface ship’s anti-submarine warfare system and meeting the needs of future ship builds. Ultra looks forward to working with the NSWC (Naval Surface Warfare Center) to deliver essential hardware for this critical defense program.”