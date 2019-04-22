© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Rohm appoints new Country Manager for UK and Nordics

As of March 2019, ROHM Semiconductor appointed John Turner as their new Country Manager for UK and Nordics, including Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

In his new position, John will be mainly responsible for the strategic development and successful implementation of the company's products in the automotive and industrial markets, a short release states. John Turner held various positions in marketing and sales. Amongst others, he worked as Senior Product Manager for Optoelectronics for Siemens Semiconductor (now Infineon and Osram), as UK Distribution Sales Manager for Motorola (now ON Semiconductor) and in the past few years as South and Northwest European Sales Manager for Diodes Inc. “ROHM Semiconductor offers a wide range of technologies and is a technology leader in discrete and power products. Our company helps customers to achieve their development goals”, said John Turner. “I am highly motivated to contribute to the success of ROHM and their customers in the UK and the Nordics.” “I am very happy to have John Turner join our team as Country Manager and help us develop our business in the UK and the Nordic countries,” said Christian André, President ROHM Semiconductor Europe. “His experience in originating successful and profitable sales strategies will enables us to further grow in these markets.”