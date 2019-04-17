© NXP

NXP & Hawkeye target Chinese automotive radar market

NXP Semiconductors signs investment and strategic collaboration agreement with Hawkeye, experts in 77Ghz radar – a key technology for autonomous driving.

NXP has entered into a strategic collaboration and investment agreement with Hawkeye Technology Co., a company focused on the Chinese automotive radar sector. Hawkeye will offer its deep 77Ghz expertise, a team of qualified engineers and a lab complex within Southeast University in Nanjing, China. Together, the two companies will form a reference design collaboration that leverages the top engineering talent at Southeast University and NXP’s longstanding radar expertise, to create NXP-based reference designs for the Chinese automotive market, a press release reads. NXP says that the Chinese automotive radar sensor market is growing at nearly two times the world market rate. Current automotive market analysis projects that by 2020, radar technology will be in 50% of all newly produced cars. These robust appraisals are driven in part by the China New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP), which mandates the further implementation and innovation of radar in safety-related applications such as blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking, front and rear cross traffic detection and precise environmental mapping. “The collaboration with Hawkeye is evidence of NXP’s confidence in the Chinese market and our determination to continuously invest in the country,” says Kurt Sievers, President of NXP Semiconductors, in the release. “Innovators in automotive, like Hawkeye and Southeast University, have become the driving force for the transformation of China’s automotive industry. We are pleased to collaborate with these excellent partners, leveraging NXP’s leadership in the fast-growing radar semiconductor market to improve road safety.” The cooperation will address research areas in automotive radar to help China’s domestic Tier 1 suppliers meet the challenges of this complex, fast-growing technology through complete radar system solutions and reference designs. “Southeast University and Hawkeye have established a joint research center focusing on vehicle millimeter-wave radar technologies,” says Professor Hong Wei, IEEE fellow, director of the State Key Laboratory of Millimeter Waves of Southeast University. “At the same time, we have launched long-term research on millimeter wave multi-system radar imaging, new millimeter wave antenna arrays, and new millimeter wave circuit structures. Our latest research results will continue to be introduced in Hawkeye’s future designs and radar products.”