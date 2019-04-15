© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

PARPRO adds key leadership positions

Santa Ana-based embedded design and manufacturing services company PARPRO has created two new leadership positions to help facilitate the company’s growth plans.

Joining the PARPRO leadership team is Randy Wisebrod as senior director of Global Program Management, and Hector Martinez, as vice president of Operations for PARPRO Mexico, according to a company press release. Prior to joining PARPRO, Wisebrod held senior-level program manager roles at Kontron for over 20 years, including a number of years managing program operations in Penang and most recently, as director of program management in North America. Martinez brings over 25 years’ experience in finance and operations within the manufacturing sector. The position will ultimately operate as a service organization that supports the three PARPRO Mexico business units (electrical, metal, and SMT). In the fourth quarter of 2018, PARPRO expanded to a larger facility in Mexico, allowing for new capabilities and the creation of new positions in a a wide range of roles, from advanced design and engineering, to manufacturing, operations and customer support. PARPRO CEO Thomas Sparrvik said, “Over the past year, we have invested heavily in facilities, equipment and people, and this new job creation is a perfect example of PARPRO’s tremendous growth. In just a few years, we have grown from 600 employees, and will be on track to employ 800+ by year end. These new positions are primarily located in Mexico, but we are also looking for skilled people for other core functions across all of our locations.”