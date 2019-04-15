© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Embedded | April 15, 2019
PARPRO adds key leadership positions
Santa Ana-based embedded design and manufacturing services company PARPRO has created two new leadership positions to help facilitate the company’s growth plans.
Joining the PARPRO leadership team is Randy Wisebrod as senior director of Global Program Management, and Hector Martinez, as vice president of Operations for PARPRO Mexico, according to a company press release. Prior to joining PARPRO, Wisebrod held senior-level program manager roles at Kontron for over 20 years, including a number of years managing program operations in Penang and most recently, as director of program management in North America. Martinez brings over 25 years’ experience in finance and operations within the manufacturing sector. The position will ultimately operate as a service organization that supports the three PARPRO Mexico business units (electrical, metal, and SMT). In the fourth quarter of 2018, PARPRO expanded to a larger facility in Mexico, allowing for new capabilities and the creation of new positions in a a wide range of roles, from advanced design and engineering, to manufacturing, operations and customer support. PARPRO CEO Thomas Sparrvik said, “Over the past year, we have invested heavily in facilities, equipment and people, and this new job creation is a perfect example of PARPRO’s tremendous growth. In just a few years, we have grown from 600 employees, and will be on track to employ 800+ by year end. These new positions are primarily located in Mexico, but we are also looking for skilled people for other core functions across all of our locations.”
The “meat” of Qualcomm’s business model on trial in San Diego Apple Inc. and its allies square off in a jury trial today against chip supplier Qualcomm Inc. The...
PARPRO adds key leadership positions Santa Ana-based embedded design and manufacturing services company PARPRO has...
Osram Conti JV opens new location in Guadalajara Osram Continental GmbH, the 50/50 joint venture between Osram and Continental, has...
MACOM's Chief Financial Officer hands in his resignation Semiconductor solution supplier, MACOM Technology Solutions, announces that Robert...
ZEISS acquires GOM ZEISS is expanding the industrial metrology and quality assurance portfolio of its Industrial Quality...
ASML: Intellectual property theft, not Chinese espionage In response to a story published by Dutch financial newspaper Financieele Dagblad this...
RoodMicrotec invests in new AOI system RoodMicrotec N.V., announces that a new automatic optical inspection (AOI) system for...
Siltronic lowers its forecast of financial year 2019 German silicon wafer maker Siltronic AG's sales reached approximately EUR 354 million...
MagnaChip and ELAN Micro join forces on next-gen OLED capabilities MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and ELAN Microelectronics Corp....
Rutronik and Wilk Elektronik inks global distribution deal Rutronik is expanding its range to include products from the Polish manufacturer Wilk...
MagnaChip developing next-gen display features for consumer electronics MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of analog and...
Enphase Energy enters supply agreement with Infineon Enphase Energy, a supplier of solar microinverters, has entered into a multi-year supply...
Dialog Semiconductor, Apple finalize partnership and licensing deal Dialog Semiconductor has completed its previously announced transaction with...
Premier Farnell handed the keys to its new distribution centre Distributor Premier Farnell says that it has reached a further key milestone in the construction of...
Aehr Receives Follow-on order for FOX-XP system Aehr Test Systems says that it has received a USD 2.1 million follow-on order from one of its...
BMW Group anticipates 'significant fine' In connection with the ongoing antitrust proceedings, the EC informed the BMW Group about...
Infineon expands its development site in Linz, Austria The company will strengthen its R&D efforts in the field of high-frequency components. To...
Electrocomponents launches OKdo, Its new global tech company Electrocomponents plc, the company behind RS Components and Allied...
Data Respons lands Norwegian contract within Space, Defence & Security Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 18 million (EUR 1.86 million) with a customer...
Denmark's Nordtronic is now in German hands Danish Nordtronic A/S, a provider of LED lighting solutions, is now transferring the...
Smith appoints new VP's of global purchasing Electronic components distributor, Smith, has appointed Mike Pursley and Todd Snow as...
Electronics health company completes series B funding proteanTecs, a start-up company that invented a solution for the prediction of...Load more news
Related news