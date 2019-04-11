© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | April 11, 2019
MagnaChip and ELAN Micro join forces on next-gen OLED capabilities
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and ELAN Microelectronics Corp., developer of smart human machine interface (HMI) applications, have formed a partnership to expand the capabilities of OLED displays for a wide variety of next-generation consumer, communication, automotive and other products.
As described in a press release this week, one goal of the partnership is to capitalize on the recent growth and market penetration of OLED displays in areas such as smartphones, mobile devices, tablets and automotive applications, including navigation and infotainment screens, and brake light and interior lighting systems. OLED technology enables screens to display rich and highly saturated colors while emitting low power consumption. Flexible OLED display driver ICs (DDIC) enable curved screens for smartphones, tablets and other devices. MagnaChip will also collaborate in bringing ELAN's stylus technologies to both rigid and flexible OLED displays. Currently, ELAN supports pen protocols defined by Microsoft, Wacom, and Huawei and has enabled stylus features on smartphones, tablets, and notebook PCs for Out-Cell, On-Cell and In-Cell LCDs. MagnaChip believes it will enhance its leadership position in OLED DDIC by co-developing with ELAN new protocols with advanced features for the future. Specifically, MagnaChip expects the collaboration with ELAN to improve its OLED DDIC technologies for next-generation applications by supporting ELAN's development of de facto industry standard stylus solutions optimized for its OLED display drivers. MagnaChip CEO Yj Kim said, "By working with industry leaders such as ELAN, our goal is to create combined hardware offerings that provide industry leading product features and benefits for our customers. And by collaborating with other industry leaders as part of our broader industry initiative, we believe MagnaChip can help accelerate product innovation, shorten time to market, and provide compelling OLED display solutions to the consumer, communications, computing, industrial and automotive markets." On partnering with MagnaChip, ELAN Chairman and CEO I. H. Yeh said, “we believe we can develop optimized OLED display solutions that can become de-facto industry standards. OLED displays across multiple product sectors have shown impressive growth in recent years and we believe integrating our advanced fingerprint and touch IC technology with OLED DDIC technology will create compelling benefits for consumer and industrial product manufacturers. It is my honor that MagnaChip, the largest independent supplier of OLED DDIC, and ELAN, the leader in stylus touch controllers, can collaborate to bring advanced stylus features to the world of OLED." MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. ELAN Microelectronics Corporation is an IC design house founded in Tokyo in 1994.
ASML: Intellectual property theft, not Chinese espionage In response to a story published by Dutch financial newspaper Financieele Dagblad this...
RoodMicrotec invests in new AOI system RoodMicrotec N.V., announces that a new automatic optical inspection (AOI) system for...
Siltronic lowers its forecast of financial year 2019 German silicon wafer maker Siltronic AG's sales reached approximately EUR 354 million...
MagnaChip and ELAN Micro join forces on next-gen OLED capabilities MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and ELAN Microelectronics Corp....
Sponsored content by Congatec AGi.MX 8X on SMARC 2.0 and Qseven modules from congatec - Small but impressive The 8X version of the NXP i.MX 8 processor has an extremely low power consumption, is robust and comes with many functional safety features. congatec now supports it on the SMARC 2.0 and Qseven module...
Rutronik and Wilk Elektronik inks global distribution deal Rutronik is expanding its range to include products from the Polish manufacturer Wilk...
MagnaChip developing next-gen display features for consumer electronics MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of analog and...
Enphase Energy enters supply agreement with Infineon Enphase Energy, a supplier of solar microinverters, has entered into a multi-year supply...
Dialog Semiconductor, Apple finalize partnership and licensing deal Dialog Semiconductor has completed its previously announced transaction with...
Premier Farnell handed the keys to its new distribution centre Distributor Premier Farnell says that it has reached a further key milestone in the construction of...
Aehr Receives Follow-on order for FOX-XP system Aehr Test Systems says that it has received a USD 2.1 million follow-on order from one of its...
BMW Group anticipates 'significant fine' In connection with the ongoing antitrust proceedings, the EC informed the BMW Group about...
Infineon expands its development site in Linz, Austria The company will strengthen its R&D efforts in the field of high-frequency components. To...
Electrocomponents launches OKdo, Its new global tech company Electrocomponents plc, the company behind RS Components and Allied...
Data Respons lands Norwegian contract within Space, Defence & Security Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 18 million (EUR 1.86 million) with a customer...
Denmark's Nordtronic is now in German hands Danish Nordtronic A/S, a provider of LED lighting solutions, is now transferring the...
Smith appoints new VP's of global purchasing Electronic components distributor, Smith, has appointed Mike Pursley and Todd Snow as...
Electronics health company completes series B funding proteanTecs, a start-up company that invented a solution for the prediction of...
Lattice bags design wins with Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation Lattice Semiconductor says that Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation has selected the Lattice HDMI...
George S. Davis leaves Qualcomm for Intel Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer, George Davis, is leaving the company to take up the...
AOI orders MOCVD technology from Aixtron The German technology company says that it has delivered multiple AIX 2800G4...
SkyHigh Memory starts full operations Cypress Semiconductor says it has closed its joint venture transaction with SK hynix...
TI’s Scottish wafer facility and operations is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire Texas Instruments’...Load more news