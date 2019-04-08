© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | April 08, 2019
Aehr Receives Follow-on order for FOX-XP system
Aehr Test Systems says that it has received a USD 2.1 million follow-on order from one of its lead FOX-XP Test and Burn-in System customers.
The order is for a FOX-XP System to provide additional test capacity for the customer’s increasing silicon photonics device production requirements. The FOX-XP System is expected to ship within the next six months. The FOX-XP system is configurable with up to eighteen FOX-P independent testers respectively each with their own independent test system, test interface, and conductive thermal chuck. The systems enable full wafer contact of eighteen wafers in parallel at 90% smaller footprint than traditional semiconductor test systems that can test a maximum of only one wafer at a time. “We are excited to receive this follow-on order for an additional FOX-XP system and to continue to work closely with this customer, one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, to support their production ramp in wafer-level burn-in capacity. This customer is forecasting significant growth in shipments for silicon photonics devices that we expect to drive the need for additional production test and burn-in capacity for multiple years into the future,” says Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, in a press release. “We continue to be very optimistic about the silicon photonics and photonics sensors markets and believe they will be significant growth drivers for Aehr. Market Research Engine projects silicon photonics for data center and high-performance computing to grow at a compounded rate of 26.8% from 2017 through 2024,” Erickson adds.
Enphase Energy enters supply agreement with Infineon Enphase Energy, a supplier of solar microinverters, has entered into a multi-year supply...
Premier Farnell handed the keys to its new distribution centre Distributor Premier Farnell says that it has reached a further key milestone in the construction of...
Aehr Receives Follow-on order for FOX-XP system Aehr Test Systems says that it has received a USD 2.1 million follow-on order from one of its...
Sponsored content by Congatec AGi.MX 8X on SMARC 2.0 and Qseven modules from congatec - Small but impressive The 8X version of the NXP i.MX 8 processor has an extremely low power consumption, is robust and comes with many functional safety features. congatec now supports it on the SMARC 2.0 and Qseven module...
BMW Group anticipates 'significant fine' In connection with the ongoing antitrust proceedings, the EC informed the BMW Group about...
Infineon expands its development site in Linz, Austria The company will strengthen its R&D efforts in the field of high-frequency components. To...
Electrocomponents launches OKdo, Its new global tech company Electrocomponents plc, the company behind RS Components and Allied...
Data Respons lands Norwegian contract within Space, Defence & Security Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 18 million (EUR 1.86 million) with a customer...
Denmark's Nordtronic is now in German hands Danish Nordtronic A/S, a provider of LED lighting solutions, is now transferring the...
Smith appoints new VP's of global purchasing Electronic components distributor, Smith, has appointed Mike Pursley and Todd Snow as...
Electronics health company completes series B funding proteanTecs, a start-up company that invented a solution for the prediction of...
Lattice bags design wins with Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation Lattice Semiconductor says that Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation has selected the Lattice HDMI...
George S. Davis leaves Qualcomm for Intel Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer, George Davis, is leaving the company to take up the...
AOI orders MOCVD technology from Aixtron The German technology company says that it has delivered multiple AIX 2800G4...
SkyHigh Memory starts full operations Cypress Semiconductor says it has closed its joint venture transaction with SK hynix...
TI’s Scottish wafer facility and operations is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire Texas Instruments’...
Murata to merge Singapore subsidiaries Murata Manufacturing says that its consolidated subsidiary, Murata Electronics Singapore...
DENSO completes integration with ASMO in the US DENSO has fully integrated its consolidated subsidiary ASMO companies in the U.S. into its...
Japan Display Inc responds to media reports on Over the weekend several media reports suggested that about a capital increase at Japan...
Sensors & Software GmbH opens new German office Sensors & Software GmbH has opened a new office in Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany...
IDT is now in the hands of Renesas Renesas Electronics has successfully completed its acquisition of Integrated Device Technology as of March 30, 2019.
Osram adjusts its annual forecast due to a weak market Osram Licht AG has decided to lower its forecast for fiscal year 2019. Amongst the reasons are...Load more news
Related news