© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Aehr Receives Follow-on order for FOX-XP system

Aehr Test Systems says that it has received a USD 2.1 million follow-on order from one of its lead FOX-XP Test and Burn-in System customers.

The order is for a FOX-XP System to provide additional test capacity for the customer’s increasing silicon photonics device production requirements. The FOX-XP System is expected to ship within the next six months. The FOX-XP system is configurable with up to eighteen FOX-P independent testers respectively each with their own independent test system, test interface, and conductive thermal chuck. The systems enable full wafer contact of eighteen wafers in parallel at 90% smaller footprint than traditional semiconductor test systems that can test a maximum of only one wafer at a time. “We are excited to receive this follow-on order for an additional FOX-XP system and to continue to work closely with this customer, one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, to support their production ramp in wafer-level burn-in capacity. This customer is forecasting significant growth in shipments for silicon photonics devices that we expect to drive the need for additional production test and burn-in capacity for multiple years into the future,” says Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, in a press release. “We continue to be very optimistic about the silicon photonics and photonics sensors markets and believe they will be significant growth drivers for Aehr. Market Research Engine projects silicon photonics for data center and high-performance computing to grow at a compounded rate of 26.8% from 2017 through 2024,” Erickson adds.