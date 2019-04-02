© ra2studio dreamstime.com

Murata to merge Singapore subsidiaries

Murata Manufacturing says that its consolidated subsidiary, Murata Electronics Singapore (MES) has absorbed Murata Energy Device Singapore (MDS).

The surviving company, MES, has been manufacturing components, selling its own and affiliated companies’ products, and overseeing administration of distributors in the ASEAN region since it was founded in 1972, thereby playing a role in the expansion of Murata Manufacturing’s business. The absorbed company, MDS, has been manufacturing battery products since it was established in 2017. The company says that the absorption of MDS by MES is aimed at generating new synergy and achieving greater back-office productivity through resource integration, as well as promoting the development of the next generation of leaders. Starting on April 2, 2019, MDS will continue to function as MES’s Tuas Plant.