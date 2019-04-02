© pichetw dreamstime.com

DENSO completes integration with ASMO in the US

DENSO has fully integrated its consolidated subsidiary ASMO companies in the U.S. into its North American operations. As the automotive industry speeds toward electrification and automated driving, the improved performance and reliability of motors becomes even more essential.

By combining ASMO's small-motor strengths with DENSO's expertise in large, high-power motors, DENSO will accelerate its development of motor technologies and innovations for North American customers. Effective April 1, 2019, DENSO Manufacturing North Carolina (DMNC), formerly known as ASMO North Carolina, Inc., will become a more part of DENSO's North America Motors Business group. DMNC's main site is in Statesville, North Carolina, with additional locations in Greenville, North Carolina; Battle Creek, Michigan; and Ennis, Texas. This integration is part of DENSO's long-term plan to create new value for the future of mobility by operating more efficiently, accelerating R&D. "Automakers around the world are focused on electrification and automated driving. The products and technologies required to support that are sophisticated and require constant innovation and enhancements," says Kenichiro Ito, executive officer for DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "This business integration will allow us to combine the strengths of both companies acquired over the years to achieve our shared goal to create a safe, secure and sustainable future." Masanori Iyama will lead DENSO's North America Motors Business group and serve as president of DMNC. Iyama will transition from his current role as head of Motor Planning Division for DENSO Corporation. DMNC produces blower motors, power seat motors, windshield wiper systems, power window motors, electric power steering motors and pinch sensor assemblies. It employs roughly 1'500 people. "DENSO has had a behind-the-scenes presence in North Carolina for years. Residents might not recognize our name, but we manufactured a product or two underneath the hood of their cars," says Iyama. "We're excited to have a more visible role and introduce the community to our commitment to mobility."