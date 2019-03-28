© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | March 28, 2019
ON Semi reaches milestones in Czech expansion
ON Semiconductor says that it has completed the first of at least two expansions of its facility in Rožnov pod Radhoštěm, Czech Republic.
Over the past two years, the semiconductor manufacturer has invested roughly USD 130 million in site expansion projects to expand capacity and to enhance its R&D footprint. As the expansion still continues the company says it will invest further USD 70 million by the end of this year. Roznov pod Radhostem currently employs over 2’000 individuals, many of them technically qualified staff with more than 700 employees hired in 2017-2018 alone. “In order to continue the advanced pace and sophistication synonymous with technology, it was a priority to invest in the ON Semiconductor Roznov facility,” says Keith Jackson, president and CEO at ON Semiconductor, in a press release. “Sustained and well-targeted investment helps to support not just product demand, but also the development of employees who are key to, and the driving force behind the company’s success. The site has six and eight-inch fabs and silicon wafer manufacturing capabilities and produces devices to serve advanced power related applications in end markets such as computing, consumer, industrial, automotive and portable devices. The company says that the expansion projects at the site were important in satisfying the growing demand from established markets, as well as newer markets such as renewable energy.
