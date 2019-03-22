© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

America II signs with Major League Electronics

America II Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Major League Electronics, a manufacturer of standard and custom interconnect products.

“Our partnership with Major League Electronics presents a great opportunity for global partners,” says Kate Goodner, Director of Product Marketing for America II, in a press release. She adds, “Major League Electronics and their line of interconnect products will bring great value to our worldwide customer base.” Major League Electronics, LLC designs and manufactures standard and custom interconnect products. The Company offers PCB connectors, SIM connectors, terminal blocks, shrouded headers, and IDC connectors. “We are optimistic and excited about our partnership with America II. We are looking forward to expanding our reach, engaging with new customers and new opportunities,” says Neil Coffman Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Major League Electronics.