TDK expands technical centre in Chiba, Japan

Back in late January, TDK Corporation, completed the construction of a new building on the premises of TDK Technical Centre, which is located in Ichikawa-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan.

The new building at TDK Technical Centre was constructed with the aim of improving the development environment for the creation of new products as TDK’s core global R&D site. The company strives to advance its existing materials and parts technology, and at the same time aims to accelerate the development of new core businesses, such as solutions for sensors and actuators and energy units. Operations at the new five storey building started back in February. The new building will provide TDK with about 14’400 square metres of new space.