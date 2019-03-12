© TDK Corporation Business | March 12, 2019
TDK expands technical centre in Chiba, Japan
Back in late January, TDK Corporation, completed the construction of a new building on the premises of TDK Technical Centre, which is located in Ichikawa-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan.
The new building at TDK Technical Centre was constructed with the aim of improving the development environment for the creation of new products as TDK’s core global R&D site. The company strives to advance its existing materials and parts technology, and at the same time aims to accelerate the development of new core businesses, such as solutions for sensors and actuators and energy units. Operations at the new five storey building started back in February. The new building will provide TDK with about 14’400 square metres of new space.
TDK expands technical centre in Chiba, Japan Back in late January, TDK Corporation, completed the construction of a new building...
Optoscribe expands manufacturing capabilities and headcount Livingston, UK-based Optoscribe has announced the release of its 3rd generation ultra-high-speed...
Cypress and SK Hynix receive 'Ok Go!' for JV Full operations for Cypress Semiconductor and SK Hynix's newly-formed joint venture, Sky...
Data Respons signs medtech contract in Norway Data Respons has signed a frame agreement with an annual value of NOK 40 million...
The rumours were true - Nvidia acquires Mellanox Nvidia and Mellanox have reached a definitive agreement under which Nvidia will acquire...
Nividia to acquire Mellanox? Updated: The California-based chipmaker is reportedly nearing a deal to...
BPM Microsystems receives ISO certification BPM Microsystems, a provider of device programming systems for test and measurement...
ERNI Group expands site in Thailand The ERNI Group continues to expand its site in Lamphun, Thailand. Following the first...
Varroc opens new R&D centre in Poland Varroc Lighting Systems is opening a new research and development office in Krakow...
Dialog to acquire FCI from Silicon Motion Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire FCI, Silicon Motion’s...
Innodisk opens new office in Eindhoven Innodisk is announcing the opening of a new office in Eindhoven in the Netherland...
Camtek bags multiple systems order from DRAM manufacturer Camtek has received an order totalling approximately USD 9 million for multiple systems of its...
Dialog Semi anticipates revenue drop after Apple deal While Dialog Semiconductor did record Q4 revenues within their guidance range the USD 431...
Plextek RFI extends RF-on-wafer clean room facilities Plextek RFI, a UK design house specialising in microwave and millimetre-wave IC design, has...
FISBA names new CTO and Head of R&D Switzerland-based optical solutions and systems provider FISBA has appointed a new...
America II signs distribution agreement with Alliance Memory The distributor of electronic components says that it has entered into a global distribution...
Motherson Sumi Systems acquires Derby assets from Bombardier Motherson Rolling Stock Systems GB Limited (MRSS) has signed a definitive agreement...
Siemens to acquire KACO new energy GmbH Siemens plans to acquire the string inverter business of the KACO new energy GmbH, a...
SoftBank invests in Swedish solar technology company Japanese SoftBank Group and Swedish solar company, Exeger Operations AB, have entered into a definitive agreement under which SoftBank invests USD 10 million in Exeger.
Lumentum to sell certain optical transceiver product lines to CIG Lumentum Holdings and communications technology company Cambridge Industries...
Apple, Qualcomm legal slugfest continues with patent-challenge lawsuit In the ongoing Apple-Qualcomm legal saga, a recent patent challenge filed by Qualcomm...
R&M buys Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. Swiss cabling specialist R&M has acquired Optimum Fiberoptics Inc., a U.S. fiber optic cable and...
Indesmatech and Acconeer enter partnership Indesmatech and Acconeer has entered a cooperation agreement on marketing of the...
Most ReadLoad more news