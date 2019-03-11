© BPM Microsystems

BPM Microsystems receives ISO certification

BPM Microsystems, a provider of device programming systems for test and measurement systems, factory integration software, and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries, has been awarded their ISO 9001:2015 Certification.

“ISO 9001:2015 Certification is a huge accomplishment by our company. Document control within the automotive industry is challenging, and because BPM Microsystems manufactures all our systems, software, and algorithms right here in Houston, Texas, we can provide a total end-to-end solution few companies can match. The audit and certification were completed with hardly a bump along the way. I’m excited about the continuous improvement efforts our team is engaging in to continue being a world-class supplier meeting all the requirements of our tier one automotive OEM customers,” says Reggie Fields, BPM’s Director of Quality & Customer Experience, in a press release. The certificate was awarded by TUV USA Inc. and is in effect for the next three years. Bill White, Founder and CEO of BPM adds, “This is a perfect example of a stretch goal. There was no certainty it was even possible to complete certification last year. Many people on the outside suggested we would need another six months, but we set the goal and we accomplished it! This will be important news to our automotive customers who have a hard requirement for their suppliers to be ISO certified.”