Innodisk opens new office in Eindhoven

Innodisk is announcing the opening of a new office in Eindhoven in the Netherland. This new location strengthens the company's global presence and offers a single location for sales, technical support and product development.

Innodisk is a provider of industrial-grade storage and memory and Europe currently makes up more than one quarter of the company's market. The opening of this new office is part of a larger European strategy of expansion and investment. "We are delighted to announce the opening of our new European office," says Randy Chien, Chairman of Innodisk, in a press release. "This new facility is located in close proximity to some of the world's leading high-tech companies, and it demonstrates Innodisk's long-term commitment to our products, partners and customers across the European continent." "Innodisk is at the forefront of AIoT and integrated industrial solutions. To help facilitate the merger with AI technology, the new site of Innodisk not only provides industrial-grade flash memory products and memory cards for embedded systems in its own state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, but also assembles a lineup of AIoT-ready solutions," adds Randy. "The location will give us access to a very large pool of the finest product development talent in the region that we can use to fuel the continued growth of Innodisk."