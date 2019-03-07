© Plextek RFI Business | March 07, 2019
Plextek RFI extends RF-on-wafer clean room facilities
Plextek RFI, a UK design house specialising in microwave and millimetre-wave IC design, has extended the RF-on-wafer (RFOW) clean room facilities at its design centre in Cambridge for the evaluation of both packaged and unpackaged semiconductor devices.
"Our new capability includes equipment suitable for the evaluation of ICs - either as bare die, on undiced wafers or packaged - and modules, at frequencies up to 50GHz," says Liam Devlin, CEO of Plextek RFI, in an update. "In addition to our RFOW probe station with vector network analyser and spectrum analyser for the characterisation of ICs and modules, we also have a fully-automated IP3 measurement set-up."
