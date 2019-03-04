© acconeer

Indesmatech and Acconeer enter partnership

Indesmatech and Acconeer has entered a cooperation agreement on marketing of the Acconeer technologies in Europe.

Acconeer has developed a 3D sensor technology, that creates possibilities in a wide range of application for multiple industries. The need for power efficient, advanced high precision 3D sensor provided in a small form factor is growing driven by global technology trends such as computer vision, Human interaction, AR/VR and Internet of Things. The Technology complements the Indesmatech focus on IoT and Sensors and gives additional technology offerings to the solutions promoted by Indesmatech. The Acconeer radar sensor is based on PCR (Pulsed Coherent Radar) technology. This technology offers several great advantages, including high range resolution with a power consumption of less than 1 milliwatt, which offers unique possibilities for integration into a wide range of devices.