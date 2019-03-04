© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Molex and Elenion extend investment to bring silicon photonic-based solutions

Molex Ventures has announced a further investment between Molex Optical Solutions Group (OSG) and Elenion Technologies, LLC (Elenion), collaborating on the next-generation of high Baud rate coherent optical module solutions.

The co-development efforts will focus on several new designs which will serve a variety of telecom and datacom applications. Through the collaboration, Molex will combine its core capabilities of optical technology development, photonic integration, volume manufacturing and global supply chain with Elenion’s next generation coherent optical engines to deliver coherent optical solutions to the market, a press release reads. “High-speed silicon photonic-based technologies will enable the next generation of smaller form factors, with higher bandwidth and improved power efficiency,” says Adit Narasimha, vice president and general manager of Molex Optoelectronics Segment. “This further investment will enable us to accelerate the introduction of next generation coherent solutions, broadening the solutions we offer to our customers.” “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Molex. With our SiPh technology platform, Elenion is able to rapidly innovate, meeting the future needs of our customers,” adds Larry Schwerin, CEO, Elenion Technologies.