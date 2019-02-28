© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com Components | February 28, 2019
Westshore Design picks up Petra Electronics Mfg
Westshore Design has purchased Petra Electronic Manufacturing, a West Michigan-based PCB manufacturer and assembly services provider with extensive design, prototyping, and testing capabilities.
In a statement, Westshore Design CEO and President Gary Van Dyke said the acquisition allows the company to “enhance our ability to offer superior solutions for a broad set of new customers in a variety of new markets.” Owned by GVD Industries, Westshore Design was founded in 2003 as a manufacturer of embedded controls, electronic circuit boards, LED vision lighting, outdoor LED lighting, and instrumentation products.
