Arm and China Unicom sign IoT partnership agreement

Arm and China Unicom has entered into a long-term partnership agreement to deliver IoT scalability, security and simplicity to Chinese enterprises and global companies looking to have a local presence in China.

The collaboration aims to provide a flexible, high performance and secure solution by leveraging Arm Pelion Device Management, Arm Mbed OS, China Unicom’s new IoT platform and a rich device and application ecosystem. “We are very pleased to reach the partnership with Arm, together to provide the fast-expanding market with a better, safer IoT solution," says Chen Xiaotian, General Manager of China Unicom IoT Limited, in a press release. “China Unicom IoT has made efforts to be the driver of the IoT era. Facing the ever-increasing number of devices, we believe that our collaborations with Arm will help our clients to efficiently grow their businesses, provide better service experiences and earn higher investment return. Furthermore, we will build the whole IoT ecosystem together, facilitating IoT upgrades and service transformation.” The solution provides device-to-data security and device management by building on top of Arm's Pelion Device Management service that can manage any device type, and being tightly integrated with Mbed OS. Through the Arm and China Unicom partnership, Chinese enterprises and foreign companies operating in China will be able to easily deploy and manage IoT applications at scale across verticals, including smart utility, smart cities, smart logistics and more. “IoT presents a significant opportunity for enterprises, but requires solutions that are easy to implement, secure and can manage devices over their entire lifecycle,“ says Dipesh Patel, president, IoT Services Group, Arm. “With China Unicom licensing Pelion Device Management and using Mbed OS, we are together bringing tremendous scale and simplicity in enabling the secure development and management of IoT devices so that enterprises can obtain value from their deployments.” “The IoT market in China continues to grow at a rapid pace, with cellular IoT connections growing from 560 million in 2018 to 1.5 billion by 2022,” says Sam Lucero, senior principal analyst, IoT, IHS Markit. “This growth presents a tremendous opportunity for partnerships, like this one between Arm and China Unicom, to bring new solutions to market that attempt to address the need for simple and secure enterprise deployment and management of IoT devices.”