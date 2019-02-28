© Wurth Elektronik eiSos Components | February 28, 2019
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands Quality Design Center in Shenzhen
On February 20, 2019, Prof. Dr. h. c. mult. Reinhold Würth opened the new site of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Quality Design Center (QDC) in the Chinese technology metropolis Shenzhen, accompanied by Xingdong Jia, Chairman of the "Bureau of Industry and Information Technology of Shenzhen” as a representative of the Chinese government.
The QDC team will assume functions in the areas of quality assurance, R&D, product qualification, material monitoring and after-sales service. Currently 133 employees work in the building, which was built and put into operation in seven months. Located in the high-tech district of Low Carbon City, the building offers room for up to 250 employees. “The QDC has been ensuring the quality of our production facilities for the Asia Pacific region for years. With the remodeling of our QDC in Shenzhen, we not only have space to grow, but also facilities to receive customers in an atmosphere that expresses our dynamism and creativity," says Alexander Gerfer, CTO of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group. "We are far more than just a manufacturer of components, we are technology enablers and promote our research and development in areas such as power management, optoelectronics and eMobility. We are globally active and locally present for our customers with a highly motivated team - this is what these modern new facilities stand for, in which we welcome our customers to seminars, for instance.” The QDC is also the new location of Würth Elektronik CBT Asia Production. From here, the printed circuit board manufacturer from Niedernhall monitors a network of qualified contract manufacturers that support its German plants in mass production. Würth Elektronik CBT will also use the QDC laboratories for quality control purposes.
Image: Cutting the red ribbon for the opening of the QDC. (From l. to r.: Alexander Gerfer, CTO Würth Elektronik eiSos Group; Rolf Bauer, Honorary Member of the Advisory Board of the Würth Group; Thomas Schrott, CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos Group; Yangyang Chen, Division Manager QDC Shenzhen; Xingdong Jia, Chairman of the "Bureau of Industry and Information Technology of Shenzhen" as representative of the Chinese government; Prof. Dr. h. c. mult. Reinhold Würth, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Würth Group’s Family Trusts; Robert Friedmann, Chairman of the Central Managing Board of the Würth Group; Benjamin Würth, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Würth Group; Oliver Konz, CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos Group)
